The Bishop's Palace

Next door looms the Gothic masterpiece of Wells Cathedral – often described as the most poetic of the English cathedrals (see main picture). The exterior is encrusted with statues; inside, you can marvel at the medieval stained glass. The unusual scissor arches were added by a pragmatic mason in the 14th century, who feared a new spire would collapse the central tower. Time your visit to coincide with Evensong or a lunchtime concert. Around the back is beautiful Vicar’s Close, which is thought to be Europe’s oldest residential street.

Penniless porch

The Market Place, reached via a stone gateway, also features in Poldark. It’s known as Penniless Porch, although nowadays buskers rather than beggars ply their trade there. You can stock up at the farmers’ market in the cobbled square every Wednesday and Saturday. Its Gothic stone fountain is fed by another spring, which overflows down the High Street’s ancient gutters. As you meander down Wells’ only thoroughfare, look out for the old ironmongers Whiting & Son – an Aladdin’s cave selling everything from seeds to china lamps. Gallery Jewellers next door was the guardian of the cathedral clock for four generations, which was wound by hand for 630 years until an electric motor was added in 2010.

More like this

The wonky inn

The Bishop’s Palace and the cathedral have lovely cafés, or you can picnic in their grounds. The Good Earth on Priory Road offers veggie food and great coffee, while for fancier fare, you could book a table at seafood restaurant Goodfellows on Sadler Street.

The best place for a pint of West Country cider is The Crown at Wells, a 15th-century coaching inn with wonky floors and ceilings. It featured in the 2007 film Hot Fuzz, starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost and written by local lad Edgar Wright. Swan Hotel on Sadler Street is over 600 years old and has hosted Henry VII, Sir Winston Churchill and George Bernard Shaw. Request a room with a view of the cathedral’s majestic West Front.

Britain’s biggest gorge

Cheddar Gorge is Britain’s biggest and the view from the top is worth the 322 steps, while the stalactite caverns below are equally spectacular.

Cheddar Gorge

Young children will enjoy Wookey Hole’s kitsch caves while older ones will prefer scrambling up Ebbor Gorge. Climb Glastonbury Tor if you still have energy to burn, then visit the 7th-century abbey and hippy town centre. Last but not least, elegant Bath is only a 45-minute drive away.

Our guide to the upcountry locations in Poldark - from Frome to Berkeley Castle

Radio Times Travel reader offer:

40% off a luxury lodge in Hilton Woods, Cornwall, three nights from £412 for 4 people. Situated between the stunning Hartland Heritage Coast, with its dramatic views and beaches, and the National Trust Pentire Point, Hilton Woods benefits from iconic coastal scenery. Luxurious, stylish and located in exceptional locations, our lodges are the ideal home away from home, showcasing the very best innovative designs. Click here for more details and to book.

Advertisement

For 40% off luxury lodges within or next to other Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, go to travel.radiotimes.com/lodgeholidays