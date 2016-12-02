Book a VIP package for BFI and Radio Times Television Festival
Enjoy a VIP pass to selected events at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival and a two-night stay in a luxury hotel
Radio Times has teamed up with the BFI to create a new television festival.
Join us at BFI Southbank in April 2017 when the stars and creators of television's best loved shows will be appearing in person to discuss their craft and share their secrets.
Michael Palin, Steven Moffat, Mark Gatiss and Keeley Hawes will lead a star-studded line-up. The festival will run from Friday 7th April to Sunday 9th April and include a special tribute to Victoria Wood.
Want to make a VIP weekend of it? Enjoy a VIP pass to selected events at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival and a two-night stay, with breakfast, in a luxury boutique hotel from £349pp*.
You can find the full details of our VIP package below. Please note: all bookings must be made by 31 December 2016.
Your VIP package will include:
Two nights in Mondrian at Sea Containers, a luxury boutique hotel situated on the banks of the River Thames, a short stroll from the BFI and minutes from London Waterloo station. Breakfast buffet included.
To get your festival weekend off to a great start, an invitation to a private drinks reception on Friday night, 7.15—8.15pm, where you will have the chance to meet Radio Times editor Ben Preston and TV editor Alison Graham
Complimentary tickets and reserved seat for the Gala Opening Night with Michael Palin and the screening of East of Ipswich
Complimentary tickets for Victoria Wood: A Tribute and screening on Saturday
Complimentary ticket to The Archers: The Trial of Helen Titchener session on Sunday
Services of our festival concierge
A goodie bag for every VIP
Priority booking on new events released in the updated festival programme in February
To book your VIP package visit mondrianlondon.com and use code PKRADI in the Promotion Field. Or call 020 3747 1000 and quote "Radio Times".** All bookings must be made by 31 Dec 2016.
*Terms and conditions: Subject to availability. Price includes VAT and is based on two people sharing a twin/double room. Single accommodation packages are priced at £399pp.
**Calls cost 5ppm from a BT landline, other networks and models may vary.