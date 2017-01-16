An Island Parish: Top 5 things to do in Anguilla
The BBC2 series has a new home - a tiny island in the Caribbean
The new series of An Island Parish is filmed on the beautiful Caribbean island of Anguilla. It is the twelfth series and only the second time producers have chosen a location outside of the UK.
Although only 35 square miles, Anguilla is home to 19 different churches, but the main parish is Anglican with its heart at St Mary’s church in The Valley, the main town on the island. The diocese extends far wider than the shores of Anguilla. It encompasses nearby islands like Antigua and St. Barths and extends 605 miles south to the island of Aruba, so there’s never an idle moment for central figure, Bishop Errol Brooks, as he tends to his flock across the Caribbean.
As the BBC2 series reveals, there's more to Anguilla than stunning beaches. If it's given you a taste for island life, here are five other reasons to visit.
1. Sail on Tradition
Climb aboard the historical vessel for a sunset sail or a day-time sail, which includes snorkelling with the sea turtles!
2. Paddle board to Little Bay
Rent a board and paddle over to Little Bay cove, only accessible from the sea
3. Anguilla Sunday
Sunday afternoons in Anguilla are all about listening to local bands and eating delicious lobster! Go to The Dune Preserve (pictured above) or Johnno's for the best musical offerings.
4. Wildlife and history tour
Nature Explorers Anguilla offer a full-day tour of the island, providing the chance to photograph the island's spectacular beaches, wildlife habitats and learn a bit of Anguillan history.
5. Kite surfing!
A little-known secret is that Anguilla is one of the best kite surfing destinations in the world with year-round, perfect wind conditions.
For more information, go to: ivisitanguilla.com
Island Parish continues on Mondays on BBC2 at 8.30pm
