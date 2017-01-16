As the BBC2 series reveals, there's more to Anguilla than stunning beaches. If it's given you a taste for island life, here are five other reasons to visit.

1. Sail on Tradition

Climb aboard the historical vessel for a sunset sail or a day-time sail, which includes snorkelling with the sea turtles!

tradition-sailing.com

2. Paddle board to Little Bay

Rent a board and paddle over to Little Bay cove, only accessible from the sea

anguillawatersports.com

3. Anguilla Sunday

Sunday afternoons in Anguilla are all about listening to local bands and eating delicious lobster! Go to The Dune Preserve (pictured above) or Johnno's for the best musical offerings.

4. Wildlife and history tour

Nature Explorers Anguilla offer a full-day tour of the island, providing the chance to photograph the island's spectacular beaches, wildlife habitats and learn a bit of Anguillan history.

natureexplorersanguilla.com

5. Kite surfing!

A little-known secret is that Anguilla is one of the best kite surfing destinations in the world with year-round, perfect wind conditions.

anguillawatersports.com

For more information, go to: ivisitanguilla.com

Island Parish continues on Mondays on BBC2 at 8.30pm

