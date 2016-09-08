Yes, we know Star Trek wasn't filmed in the Peak District, but that enterprising fleet at Premier Inn have cannily hijacked Star Trek's anniversary by releasing pictures of the national park's more surreal corners – and we reckon even Captain Kirk would be momentarily flummoxed.

So, if you fancy boldy going somewhere not too far from Manchester, check out these otherworldly spots.

Ladybower Reservoir

You could be forgiven for thinking this is a portal to another world. In fact, this is the overflow for the Ladybower Reservoir in the Upper Derwent Valley. The manmade reservoir was built between 1935 and 1943 and created by ‘drowning’ the village of Derwent. Spookily, in 1995, due to an exceptionally low water table, the submerged village was totally exposed, revealing the old foundations of some of the buildings, including the school, post office and church.

Treak Cliff Cavern

Deep beneath the surface of Castleton, you’ll find a series of caves that could double for an alien lair. Treak Cliff Cavern contains stalactites – stained red and orange from iron – that date back over 111,000 years. It's also one of only two sites where the beautiful Blue John stone is still excavated.

Mam Tor

The summit of Mam Tor in Hope Valley offers incredible panoramic views over the Peak District. When the sun sets and that vista is drenched in a red glow, you might also be on another planet. Popular with walkers, this is a brilliant place to revive the mind, body and spirit.

Stanage Edge

The striking scenery at Stanage Edge might remind you of a deserted parallel universe, with abandoned millstones from the 19th and 20th century strewn across the moorland and low-lying mist hugging the hills. Stanage Edge is a mecca for rock climbers and ramblers alike who come for its gritstone cliffs and vast moorland.

Poole's Cavern

Believed to have been inhabited in the Bronze Age and later used for religious ceremonies by the Romans, this creepy scene is actually Poole’s Cavern in Buxton, a series of caves that date back over two million years. Journey into the depths and you’ll be following in the footsteps of Mary Queen of Scots who is said to have visited in 1582.

Peak Cavern

We know what you’re thinking – another portal, and maybe an alien too? Alas, that's actually the silhouette of a caver in a stream passage in Peak Cavern. Boasting the largest natural cave’s entrance in the British Isles, you’ll find a wealth of unusual rock formations and the spooky sound of dripping water throughout the caves. It also makes flatulent-sounding noises when floodwater is draining away!

Curbar Edge

This dramatic rock formation could easily pass for a hostile alien world. In fact, it’s Curbar Edge, where on a clear day you can see all the way to Chatsworth Park and Chatsworth House.

