When it comes to intense online multiplayer games, you need strong Wi-Fi to register your quick reflexes and real-time decisions, which are essential to the game. Games with a slower pace also need strong Wi-Fi to register your progress and ensure a smooth gaming experience.

No matter the game's pace, strong Wi-Fi is needed to back it up. This is where 5G comes in.

While most of us are no strangers to 5G thanks to the prevalence of 5G mobile networks, did you know that you can also use it to power Wi-Fi? Using 5G Wi-Fi means faster uploads and downloads, a more reliable connection and less lag in your home, as well as having the ability to host many devices without impacting the speed of the broadband.

And the good news just keeps coming. Three is the UK's fastest 5G Network and you can even order it today to get online by tomorrow. The set-up requires no landline connection, no engineer and springs into action instantly- what more could you ask for?

This means that you can speed up your gaming almost instantly, and what's the point in delaying that? To give you a helping hand, we've put together the ultimate guide to Three 5G Home Broadband and how it can improve your gaming experience.

What is Three 5G Home Broadband?

We're all familiar with 5G, the latest generation of mobile technology following on from 3G and 4G. These technologies work using radio frequencies, or spectrum, to transmit information. 5G uses higher frequencies, so can carry more data at higher speeds.

This means that it offers fast upload and download speeds, as well as combatting lag and enabling you to stream and game without interruption.

Three 5G Home Broadband harnesses the technology of 5G, eliminating the need for a phone line, fibre optic cable or specialist to keep you connected to the internet.

5G is commonly used to connect mobile phones to the internet via a 5G-enabled SIM card. Three 5G Home Broadband operates much in the same way, except instead of being inside a phone, the SIM will be inside your router.

Connect your router via a plug socket and you're good to go, as your 5G-equipped router will begin to emit a Wi-Fi signal. It's worth bearing in mind that your devices don't need to be 5G-enabled in order to connect.

Is Three broadband good for gaming?

The short answer is yes: Three 5G Home Wi-Fi is an excellent option for anyone looking for optimal broadband for gaming.

Superior broadband will always allow for an optimised gaming experience, thanks to quicker loading speeds, speedy uploads and downloads, and less lag.

Not only that, Three 5G broadband allows up to 32 devices to be connected at one time, ensuring plenty of space for even the more avid gamer. Your devices don't have to be 5G enabled in order to connect to the network.

What is a good broadband speed for gaming?

This is a great example of a 'how long is a piece of string?' question. The required broadband speed for gaming will vary greatly depending on the type of gaming you're doing.

Single player online gaming is much less taxing on your broadband, and most of these types of games will only require a meagre bandwidth of around 3Mbps.

However, if you enjoy more intense types of gaming, including first-person shooter games like Call of Duty or MMO (massive multiplayer online) games like World of Warcraft, you'll need faster broadband. A good starting speed would be around 25Mbps, but if you can get closer to 50 Mbps, this will ensure a smoother experience.

With Three 5G Home Broadband, you can enjoy an impressive average download speed of 150 Mbps, giving you a seamless gaming experience no matter what you choose to play.

What are the other benefits of 5G broadband?

We've already discussed the superior speed of 5G broadband, as it allows more data to be carried at a faster rate than 3G and 4G, as well as the ability to use it simultaneously with up to 32 devices that aren't 5G-enabled. But what else is on offer here?

5G broadband reduces the delay between sending and receiving data, which greatly reduces the chance of your connection dropping or becoming any slower.

You can also take your 5G broadband with you on the go, as Three offers connection in over 400 towns and cities, with this number continuing to rise.

Three 5G broadband's near-instant downloads and rapid streaming of high-quality 4K video mean that this isn't just ideal for gamers, but is also an excellent choice for working, streaming and any of your other internet needs.

Three 5G broadband also offers a number of unique perks, including next-day delivery, a rolling contract and no set-up fee, allowing you to get set up or cancel your contract with no extra hassle.

Best Three broadband deal(s) available now for gamers

Get six months of broadband for half price

What's the deal: Three customers can now snag six months of broadband for the price of three, thanks to this deal. This means you'll be paying just £12 a month for the first six months, and £24 a month from month seven onwards.

Why we chose it: This deal will get you savings of £72 throughout the course of your 24-month contract, all while enjoying an average download speed of 150 Mbps.

Enjoy unlimited data on a one month 5G broadband contract

What's the deal: For just £28 a month, you can enjoy unlimited data on Three's 5G Home Broadband plan.

Why we chose it: There's no unnecessary drama with Three 5G broadband. Simply plug in and play— no need for a landline or even an engineer to help with set up.

