Best strategy board games for 2025: Classic games for adults and children
Looking to get your brain engaged in a new strategy board game? Here's a list of the best.
Whether you're planning a night with friends or looking to fill a boring Sunday afternoon, you can't go wrong with a good board game.
Board games are a perfect way to entertain and connect with the people around you – and potentially see sides to them you never have before! But while normal board games can be over in a flash – often leading to more ire than is healthy in a friend group – strategy board games are the perfect time filler.
From classic games like Risk and Pandemic to new challenges like Wingspan and Cluedo Conspiracy, a strategy game engages your brain and concentration on a whole other level.
With strategy games you have to plan, plot and be patient as you attempt to conquer the board without your fellow players knowing. Often, they'll lead to more exciting moments, with bigger highs and lows as you juggle all the manoeuvring parts that make these games so intoxicating.
So before you plan your next games evening, take a look at this list of the very best strategy board games.
You can also check out our full guide to the best board games.
Best strategy board games at a glance
- Best overall strategy board game: Ticket to Ride,
£44.99£30 (save £14.99 or 32%)
- Best for adults: Cluedo Conspiracy, £24
- Best for kids: Catan Junior, £34.99
- Best classic game: Risk, £28
- Best two player game: Azul, £36
- Best six player game: Seven Wonders, £39
- Best unique game: Wingspan, £48
- Best for co-operation: Pandemic, £33
- Best game for film lovers: The Lord of the Rings Duel for Middle-Earth, £27.99
Best strategy board games to buy in 2025
Ticket to Ride Europe
Best overall strategy board game
For ages: 8+
Number of players: 2 – 5 players
Ticket to Ride is a fast-paced strategy game which sees players trying to build their train tracks across Europe. Players will try to collect and play matching train cards in order to expand their railway to the desired parts of the map. You can also get points building the longest railway, and you'll have the chance to disrupt others.
Buy Ticket to Ride Europe for
£44.99 £30 (save £14.99 or 32%) at Amazon
Cluedo Conspiracy
Best for adults
For ages: 14+
Number of players: 4 – 10 players
Forget the candlestick in the library, this version of Cluedo transports you to the luxe Black Adder Resort, where you discover that someone (maybe even you) wants to murder its manager, Mr Coral. Unlike the normal version, Cluedo Conspiracy sees players split into teams with half trying to keep Mr Coral alive, and the others trying to enact the conspiracy, the only thing is you won't know who to trust!
- Buy Cluedo Conspiracy for £24 at Amazon
- Buy Cluedo Conspiracy for
£24£18 (save £6 or 25%) at Toy Street
Catan Junior
Best for kids
For ages: 6+
Number of players: 2 – 4 players
Get your kids into a strategic mindset early on with the junior version of Settlers of Catan. Like the original game, this version sees players try to take control of lands through puzzles and strategy, but it also has a bit of adventure thrown in. Players are trying to be the first to control seven pirate lairs, but they must avoid perils like the dreaded ghost captain.
Buy Catan Junior for £34.99 at Hamleys
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Risk
Best classic game
For ages: 10+
Number of players: 2 – 5 players
It's an all-time classic, Risk is a game of conquest and world domination. The goal is simple: players aim to conquer their enemies' territories by building an army, moving their troops and engaging in battle. Depending on the roll of the dice, a player will either defeat the enemy or be defeated. Get ready for an hour of betrayal, alliances and surprise attacks! Side effects may include family rows afterwards.
Azul
Best two player game
For ages: 8+
Number of players: 2 – 4 players
Azul has three things going for it, it's easy to learn, fun, and beautiful to look at. The tile-placement game sees players trying to complete a display board, earning points by placing tiles and creating patterns. On your turn, you’ll select tiles from one of the available market discs, but be careful, when selecting you must take all matching tiles from that disc and any discarded tiles will count against you at the end.
Seven Wonders
Best six player game
For ages: 10+
Number of players: 3 – 7 players
Seven Wonders is the world's most award-winning board game with almost two million copies sold globally. In it, each player is the leader of one of the seven greatest cities in Antiquity. You must develop your city though scientific discoveries, military conquests, commercial agreements, and more, while keeping an eye on your neighbours’ progress. But which city will be victorious and stand the test of time?
Buy Seven Wonders for £39 at Amazon
Wingspan
Best unique game
For ages: 14+
Number of players: 1 – 5 players
This game is beautiful, unique and offers a calmer take on the strategy genre which is so often about war and expansion. In Wingspan, players are bird enthusiasts – researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors – seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Players will need to gain food tokens, lay eggs and draw from hundreds of unique bird cards to try to win.
Buy Wingspan for £48 at Amazon
Pandemic
Best for co-operation
For ages: 8+
Number of players: 2 – 4 players
Since 2020 this game may feel a little bit more real, but it's still a classic. Pandemic has players work together and plan a strategy for eradicating diseases which threaten to overwhelm the world. Only through teamwork and playing to your character's strengths will you keep the world safe from outbreaks and epidemics.
Buy Pandemic for £33 at Amazon
The Lord of the Rings Duel for Middle-Earth
Best game for film lovers
Why not transport the usual war and conquest of strategy games to the fields and mountains of Tolkein's Middle Earth? You can either take the part of the Fellowship trying destroy the One Ring or as Sauron trying to conquer the land.
Buy The Lord of the Rings Duel for Middle-Earth for £27.99 at Amazon
You can also check out the best immersive experiences and how to get tickets to the Traitors Live Experience.