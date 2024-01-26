Combine the 9.9mm thickness with the innovative titanium hinge, immersive display experience and eye-care technology, and you've got one of the most visually striking and lightweight phones on the market today,

But the Honor Magic V2 isn't just a pretty face. This device also boasts impressive display features such as brightness of up to 1,600 and Nanocrystal glass 2.0, as well as a 5,000mAh Silicon-carbon battery, a Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and, of course, the iconic MagicOS 7.2, based on Android 13.

So, if you're looking for a brand new phone with impressive design features and the specs to back them up, then you're in for a treat. We've put together the ultimate guide to the Honor Magic V2— read on for everything you need to know.

More like this

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Honor Honor

It's not long to go now: the Honor Magic V2 will be available to purchase in the UK from 3pm on 26th January 2024. If you're just as excited as we are, you can even head to the Honor website to check out a live countdown.

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Honor Magic V2 UK price: How much will the new phone cost?

The Honor Magic V2 will be available to purchase for £1,699.99. While this price tag may be on the heftier side, there are already plenty of fantastic deals floating around to help you save on your device.

What they say about the early bird is true: if you shop now, you can grab early bird benefits worth up to £800. You can even get £200 off by using the code AV2PR200 and a further £100 discount if you're a student or existing Honor member by providing valid student identification or device serial number.

Additionally, all orders of the Honor Magic V2 will also receive a whopping £600 worth of complimentary products, including Bang & Olufsen headphones, an Honor Supercharge power adaptor and six months of screen protection.

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Honor Magic V2 design: What does the new foldable phone look like?

Honor Honor

You can't talk about the Honor Magic V2 without first mentioning its ultra-slim design. The phone redefines slimness, measuring just 9.9mm when it's fully unfolded and weighs just 231g. Talk about pocket-sized.

At the centre (literally) of the V2's design is the ultra lightweight titanium hinge, which creates seamless folding and unfolding without compromising the weight of the phone.

The screens themselves also deserve a shout out: the interior screen is 7.92 inches, has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.4 inches and a brightness of up to 1,600 nits, while the exterior screen measures 6.43 inches with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2% and up to 2,500 nits brightness.

This model even goes beyond visuals and aesthetics, thanks to its revolutionary eye-care technology. Two features, namely the 840Hz PWM Dimming with TÜV Rheinland Flicker-Free Certification and the Dynamic Dimming and Circadian Night Display help guard against eye strain by minimising flickering and creating a soothing night-time display experience.

You can pick up the Honor Magic V2 phone in one of four colours: black, silk black, gold and purple.

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Honor Magic V2 specs: What new features does the foldable phone have?

Honor Honor

We could spend all day looking at every feature of the Honor Magic V2 that impressed us; however, there are several features that especially stood out to the RadioTimes.com team.

Taking a look under the hood, the V2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, bringing superior mobile performance to your fingertips. You'll also be able to enjoy seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files, photos and videos thanks to the phone's 16GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

The Magic V2 also boasts all-day power thanks to its robust 5000mAh Silicon-carbon battery and you can quickly replenish your battery life thanks to the 66W Wired HONOR SuperCharge.

Let's not forget about photography and videography. At the heart of the HONOR Magic V2 is the HONOR Falcon Camera system, a revolutionary system to help users capture high quality photos and videos. The triple rear camera system's video capabilities reach up to an impressive 2160×3840 pixels, while photo resolution can go as high as 6144×8192 pixels.

And prepare for immersive selfies with the dual front camera, with both cameras supporting video recording up to 2160 × 3840 pixels.

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Where to buy the new Honor Magic V2 in the UK

Interested in picking up one for yourself? Of course you are.

The Honor Magic V2 is available in black, silk black, gold or purple with a combined 528GB memory and storage to buy directly from the Honor website.

Buy Honor Magic V2 at Honor

Advertisement

Stay up to date with our Technology and Gaming sections for the latest news, deals, and guides, including the best mid-range phones to buy in 2024 and new releases including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Google Pixel 8.