Best way to clean a TV screen and how to avoid damaging it

But hang on a second before wiping the display with the closest cloth and cleaning product you can find – the last thing you want is to damage the beautiful panel by leaving it covered in scratches, scrapes or chemical-induced blemishes.

Your TV screen could be the perfect size and resolution, but even the smallest build-up of dust, smudges or finger-marks will instantly become a big distraction.

Luckily, the advice from most manufacturers is simple: turn off the TV to identify the marks or dusty areas then wipe gently using a clean, soft and dry cloth.

While we will go into more detail about how to clean the screen without causing any damage – and recommend some solid products to help you – that’s the broad advice from a range of top companies, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Panasonic.

It applies to all types of modern display – including every model on our best smart TV guide – and regardless of whether you have an LCD/LED, OLED or QLED. But it’s not only the TV itself, don’t forget the remote gets much more hands-on time every day.

How to clean your TV screen in five steps

You don’t want to have bought an expensive new smart TV just to have it covered in scratches, so here’s how to clean the display in five easy-to-follow steps:

Unplug or switch off the device. This will help you quickly identify any areas that need to be cleaned or are particularly covered in dust or smudges. Support the TV. Depending on set-up and whether it’s mounted make sure the TV is well supported so you don’t knock it over or cause it to fall. Gently wipe the screen using a clean, dry, soft cloth. If possible, use a lint-free cloth – and our personal recommendation is to stick with microfibre. These are available at every supermarket. Best to wipe in a circular motion. If dirt or blemishes remain, use a specialist cleaner. This is a last resort, and make sure it’s in line with manufacturer (and warranty) guidelines. Make sure the display is fully dry and clean. If the marks were removed using a soft, dry cloth you can turn the TV on. If you had to use a specialist spray, make sure that the TV is completely dry before switching it back on.

Top TV cleaning tips (and what to avoid)

The advice may be straightforward, but there are some key cleaning approaches you should always avoid when it comes to touching and cleaning a TV screen.

Avoid all home cleaning products. Surface, window or glass cleaners should stay as far away from your TV as possible. These will often contain chemicals such as alcohol, benzene or ammonia that can damage your screen. Avoid paper towels, rolls and your sleeves: A fast-track to scratch town, these will leave deep marks on your display that will be so much worse than dust. Using these harsh materials could also strip the TVs anti-glare coating. Avoid all moisture on the screen if possible. Some manufacturers say a very small amount of water can be used for tough marks but others say to never apply moisture. If you have to, always apply to the cloth, not the screen. Using a solution is a last resort, and only after a careful gentle wipe has failed. Don’t use too much pressure: TV screens are fragile to the touch, so never push down hard with your cloth while cleaning. Doing so may damage the pixels under the display. Your TV is not a touchscreen smartphone. Don't forget the remote control: While your TV screen won’t be touched often, the same can’t be said for the remotes. These will likely be passed between your family members or friends so it's best to also give them a wipe down. You don’t always need to buy a cleaning kit: While these are marketed as an all-in-one solution, a microfibre cloth is often enough for dust/smudges and purchasing a pack of 12-24 cloths may actually be better value. Lastly, don’t forget about the ports: If the screen is covered in dust, it’s likely the same goes for the back of the TV. Give those ports a dust down, too.

TV cleaning tips from manufacturers

While there’s a lot of overlap between each brand’s cleaning tips, here’s the advice from each major TV manufacturer – and a direct link to their own tips page.

LG: “Cleaning your 4K, LED or LED TV screen with a soft, dry cloth is recommended. If you have already used liquid on the screen, dry it as quickly as possible (it may not be too late). Chemicals… should be avoided. Moisture on or near the TV should be avoided as it could cause short circuits in the electronic components.”

Samsung: “For general cleaning of the frame and screen of your TV, you should use a soft, clean, lint-free, dry cloth. We recommend using a microfibre cloth.

“You should never use any type of window cleaner, soap, scouring powder, or any cleanser with solvents such as alcohol, benzene, ammonia, or paint thinner. Never use abrasive pads or paper towels. If you do, you can scratch the screen or strip the anti-glare coating off the screen and cause permanent damage.”

Sony: “Gently wipe the screen or exterior with a dry, soft cloth, such as an eyeglass cleaner. For inks from oil markers on the screen, soak a cloth in a non-soap cleanser diluted (by less than 1%) with water. Squeeze it tightly, then wipe the ink off. Don't use detergent with abrasives such as a cleanser.” Avoid touching the screen.

Panasonic: “A clean, dry, soft cloth should be used. For stubborn dirt, dampen a soft cloth with clean water or diluted neutral detergent (1 part detergent to 100 parts water). Ring the cloth and wipe the screen. Ensure that the cloth does not drip water; the television is not watertight and any damage to the television due to water getting into it is not covered under warranty. Finally, wipe away all of the moisture.”

TV cleaning product recommendations

Amazon Basics microfibre cloths (24)

The AmazonBasics range of 30 cm x 41 cm microfibre cloths is an affordable option – with a variety of pack sizes available to buy. We chose the 24 pack as that should last months – if not longer – if you are cleaning general dust or smudges from your TV. They are lint-free and won’t result in streaks across your screen. For just under £12, you will get a variety of towel colours, including blue, orange and white.

Sorbo microfibre cleaning cloths (6)

These microfibre cloths stand out due to their 40cm x 22cm sizing and will be great if you are someone with a larger TV. Made by cleaning company Sorbo, they attract dust from the screen and won’t leave any streaks behind. The cloths are machine washable at a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and come in a variety of colours including blue, pink and yellow. The pack of six microfibre cloths costs £5.93.

Mr. Siga microfibre cleaning cloths (12)

These microfibre cleaning cloths by the brand Mr. Siga are exactly what TV makers were referencing in their cleaning guides: ultra-soft, highly absorbent, non-abrasive and will clean without any lint or streaks left behind. These ‎32 x 32cm cloths cost £11.99 for a pack of 12, although they are available in packs of 50 (£20.99).

Charles Parker London microfibre cloths (5)

A slightly different design to the microfibre cloths that you will typically see in your kitchen, this polyester-made set more closely resembles a glasses cleaner but will be effective at wiping down electronics including phones, TVs and monitors. Made by Charles Parker London, you get five 30cm x 30cm black cloths for £9, these will be great for wiping off the dust – but especially fingerprints – from your screen.

Exel Super Magic cleaning cloths (10)

Another popular option is these lint-free microfibre cloths from UK-based brand Exel. At 40 x 40 cm, they are large in size so perfect for wiping down larger TVs from dust and smudges. For the pack of 10, which should last you months if you are only using them for your TV, it costs £8.30, so they are good value. If you need a well-sized set of microfibre cloths but don’t want dozens of towels, this is a great option.

IT Dusters screen cleaner kit

The screen cleaner spray from IT Dusters - called “Screen Mom” - is plant-based and contains no odour, alcohol, ammonia, or harmful chemicals. The kit also contains a 40xm x 40cm microfibre towel and in combination they can be used to remove tough prints, oils or streaks from screens, including TVs, monitors, laptops and phones. The company says that the 16oz bottle has enough for more than 1,500 sprays, but always remember to only spray on the cloth - and never on the TV screen itself.

GreatShield LCD screen cleaning kit

The GreatShield cleaning kit contains one 20cm x 15cm microfibre cloth, one 60ml bottle of sterile solution cleaner and a brush that can be used to help remove dust or debris from your TV ports and remote control. The screen cleaner does not contain ammonia or phosphate and claims to be completely non-static and non-streak. As with all cleaning solutions, only spray on the cloth – never on the TV screen itself – and read up on your own TV manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning the model.

