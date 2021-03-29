6 of the best PC cases you can buy right now

Despite still being thought of as a niche way to play gaming versus consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, PC gaming is actually more popular than ever with many choosing this way as the sole way to play the latest and greatest titles around.

And given that a lot of people like to build their own gaming PC from the ground up, there are many more things to consider when going ahead and getting one that you would not have to think about when purchasing a console.

For example, you are going to want to look into getting a case for the PC to keep it safe, free from dust that can build up, and to avoid the trip hazard that can occur with all the different wires connecting to various ports.

Here are some of the best PC cases we have seen and why we think they are worth the investment.

How to choose a new PC case

Airflow is key. Your PC needs to breathe and a poorly made cover could cause serious problems so keep an eye on that when you are looking to buy one.

Check your dimensions. Each case will have dimensions next to it and while most should fit your PC, do check before buying to avoid disappointment/frustration.

Make sure that it is able to give you all the additional space you may need for expanding storage space. Most are fine for this but it is worth checking that you aren’t investing in one that will limit any future growth you would want your PC to have.

6 of the best PC cases to buy

Corsair iCue 5000X

Most stylish case.

Corsair has built itself up a solid reputation now as being one of the leading companies to go to in order to pick up a PC case that will do almost everything you could possibly want it to do.

RGB lighting and tempered glass make a return again following the 4000X and how well received it was then. The 5000X has four tempered glass panels so your snazzy PC will be on display for all to see and if you want to build onto it then you can with ease!

If you’re looking to find out about the specs then the dimensions are 520mm x 245mm x 520mm, and it comes with a USB 3.1 Type C, USB 3.0 USB-A and one Headphone port. One thing to note is that this one does get a tad hotter than many others on the market.

Mini Nanoxia Deep Silence 4

One of the quietest PC cases around.

Despite not having many extras, there are many reasons why the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 is a worthwhile purchase – for one is has onboard dual-zone fan controls and the noise volume is kept to a minimum while everything is running – the clue is in the name that is a case designed for silence.

This is one of the better, more affordable cases on the market currently (although at the time of writing you can only buy it in the UK and the US, and the fact it still has so much expansion potential is quite the feat given the cost – a graphics card can be added regardless of how big and powerful it is.

So if you are looking for something that does not cost the earth, is as quiet as a mouse in a library and has space for you to keep adding things, look no further than the Mini Nanoxia Deep Silence 4. Getting a PC case for under £100 is definitely something worth considering.

Fractal Design Meshify C

A good buy to keep your PC cool.

Looking for a PC case that has the added advantage of having a triple-fan radiator on the front and a dual-fan radiator on the top? Well look no further than the Fractal Design Meshify C! By deciding to meshify its latest case, it does mean that this will be slightly noisier than previous models from Fractal but on the flip side of that, it also means that it will stay cooler than they had done previously.

Airflow is increased thanks to the changes to the front panel (it is angled now, not smooth) and the front panel has two USB 3.0 slots on it, along with a headphone jack, a microphone jack and a power and reset button.

There is also a full-length bottom dust filter that slides in and there is space for seven expansion slots with screw-on covers – so you can expand your storage and then some with this case! There is much more than we have covered here we could list as reasons why this is a great case – not least that it is another one that you can pick up for under £100.

NZXT H200i

Great value for money.

The NZXT H2010i may cross the £100 mark that a couple of the others on this list stay under but keep in mind that the cost of this one is still extremely reasonable for a PC case and it is another that is well worth considering if you are eyeing up buying one.

This is less than previous versions from the same company but they have certainly not given us a budget version of older models here. This comes with two USB 3.0 ports, features RGB lighting and fan control and is one of the better performing cases on the market right now.

It is also a case that will stay cooler than many others out there which will come in handy to any PC user who plays games that have a habit of pushing the machine to its limits.

PHANTEKS Enthoo Evolv X

Almost unrivalled dual system compatibility.

This is a pricier case than the others on this list and that old saying that you get what you pay for is certainly true here as this is a beast of a PC case that will suit the needs of almost anyone in the PC gaming world.

It is certainly one of the better-looking cases on the market and the sleek and shiny design will look great with any set up that you may already have, but the advantages for this are far more than just being pleasing on the eye.

You get three fans here to help keep your PC cool when it is being worked hard and again, there is plenty of space for expansion here so if you are looking at getting a suped up graphic card or adding a ton of storage space, you won’t run into any issues doing just that with the Evolv X.

Cooler Master H500P Mesh

Powerful airflow system.

While this is not quite as big as others you can find, and several of the other cases on this list, there are still many advantages to picking up the Cooler Master H500p – not least how great it looks with the design of the RGB lighting – it looks sensational when it is up and running.

And of course, as the name will tell you, this is a PC case that is designed for cooling and it does that extremely well with airflow that is superior to a lot that you can buy elsewhere. All of this, plus the tempered glass side panel means that you can keep building with this one – and you could create something that looks incredible to boot!

With 360mm radiators on the top and front, you should never have to worry about overheating again and that makes it worth the price tag – a cost that is not as high as others that do the same thing.

