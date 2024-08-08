With the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, eight movies, multiple Harry Potter worlds at Universal Studios in Orlando, Harry Potter experiences such as London walking tours, and not to mention plenty of gifts and memorabilia, it's evident that Harry Potter has transcended the realms of the first seven books.

Well, thank goodness for that, as us Potterheads are always looking for new Harry Potter experiences and mementos to keep the magic alive, and what better excuse to treat yourself than Back to Hogwarts Day?

Whether you're planning on spending the magical day dressing up in your house robe, re-watching the movies, attending a themed event, or shopping for a special gift, the RadioTimes.com team have everything you need to know to celebrate this spellbinding holiday.

Hold onto your wands, muggles, this might be a bumpy ride.

What is Back to Hogwarts Day?

Back to Hogwarts Day is an annual celebration which takes place on the day Hogwarts pupils traditionally take the train from London to start their next school term. In honour of this event, London's King's Cross station has created a Platform 9¾ monument sticking out of the station wall.

As well as marking the start of a new Hogwarts term, Back to Hogwarts Day encourages fans to celebrate the magical day with their wizarding friends. Usually, King's Cross station hosts a mass countdown from the station to symbolise the Hogwarts Express leaving the platform, and fans might spot a Harry Potter train announcement on the board.

However, this year, King's Cross has asked fans to avoid the station and celebrate in other ways instead, to minimise disruption to non-Hogwarts transport. Which is absolutely fine by us, as we have just the experiences and memorabilia lined-up.

When is Back to Hogwarts Day?

Set your alarms, and grab your robes, wands, and house colours, the Hogwarts Express always leaves at the exact same time: 11am on 1st September 2024. You'll need to head to Platform 9¾, and if you're told to run straight ahead, directly into the barrier, try not to overthink it.

This year, Back to Hogwarts Day falls on a Sunday.

While we can't tell muggles such as yourselves where to find locations like Diagon Alley, we can tell you what the best Harry Potter gifts and experiences to shop this month. Let's take a look.

Best Harry Potter LEGO®, toys and gifts to buy to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day

Hogwarts™ Icons — Collectors' Edition LEGO set

LEGO

This 18-plus, 3,010-piece LEGO set is the perfect display piece for Harry Potter fans.

The LEGO model comes with plenty of buildable pieces which will be instantly recognisable to Harry Potter fans, such as Harry's glasses — don't worry, no 'Oculus Reparo' spell is needed to fix this iconic pair — Harry's magic wand, magic potions such as the Polyjuice Potion, Gillyweed, and Liquid Luck, Golden Snitch, Hogwarts scarf in the colours of your House, and, the star of the show, Hedwig.

We think our own Hogwarts acceptance letter got lost in the post when we should've entered our first year, so this personalised acceptance letter is the next best thing.

Buy Hogwarts™ Icons — Collectors' Edition for £259.99 at LEGO

Dobby™ the House-Elf LEGO set

LEGO

Dobby has no master. Dobby is a free elf. Dobby can be built in this fantastic LEGO model. Dobby can be displayed in pride of place in your home, on his buildable stand with a nameplate. This 403-piece LEGO model is perfect for children over the age of eight, and did you know it's the first-ever LEGO brick model of Dobby?

The beloved character from the Wizarding World can be moved in different poses, with Dobby's head, ears, arms and fingers all being easily adjustable. Dobby also comes equipped with iconic accessories from the movie, such as Aunt Petunia’s 'floating' pudding cake, a sock, and a book.

Buy Dobby™ the House-Elf for £24.99 at LEGO

Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter Tour and Afternoon Tea for Two

photo by Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

We're yet to meet a Harry Potter fan who doesn't want to experience the Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter Tour to see the magic behind these phenomenal movies. Plus, this experience from Virgin Experience Days offers a delicious afternoon tea at the end of the tour.

The Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter Tour takes you on a tour through the Great Hall, Dumbledore’s office, and the wand room. Watch out for the triple-decker Knight Bus, take a trip to the Dursleys' life-size house, taste Butterbeer, and even ride a broomstick.

Then, at the end of this fantastic tour, you can take your seats for afternoon tea at The Shendish Manor Hotel, which is just five miles from the studios. You can tuck into sandwiches, freshly-baked scones, desserts, and more — a perfect end to your day out.

Buy Warner Bros Studio Tour London - The Making of Harry Potter Tour and Afternoon Tea for Two for £167 at Virgin Experience Days

Talking Sorting Hat™ LEGO set

LEGO

Are you a Gryffindor or a Hufflepuff? Or, dare we say, a Slytherin? Would you let this LEGO Talking Sorting Hat decide your fate? Be warned, though, the LEGO model actually speaks! This 18-plus, 561-piece Talking Sorting Hat is a fairly challenging build, and it comes with Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff crest decorations, as well as a Harry Potter minifigure wearing their own Sorting Hat.

The Talking Sorting Hat has a stand for display purposes, too, and with the model measuring at 9.5-inches high and 7.5-inches wide, it will look fantastic in a Harry Potter fan's room. But, most importantly, how does the Talking Sorting Hat actually talk?

To activate the Talking Sorting Hat's voice, simply tip the top of the hat or place it on your head. There are 31 randomised (magical) sounds which select which Hogwarts House you belong to. Plus, you'll hear the Sorting Hat Song every now and then, too.

Buy Talking Sorting Hat™ for £89.99 at LEGO

Hogwarts Express™ — Collectors' Edition LEGO set

LEGO

What could be a more apt Back to Hogwarts Day gift than the Hogwarts Express? So many iconic moments have happened aboard the Hogwarts Express such as Harry, Ron and Hermione meeting each other for the first time, and Professor Remus Lupin rescuing Harry from a Dementor. Speaking of Dementors, these phantoms make up one of 20 minifigures in this 5,129-piece LEGO build, alongside Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Ginny Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and many more.

The 1:32 scale replica of the Hogwarts Express has many authentic details which are guaranteed to delight even the biggest Harry Potter fans; construct the engine, coal tender, and three-compartment carriage, and turn the lever to create the motion of a steam train.

Buy Hogwarts Express™ — Collectors' Edition for £429.99 at LEGO

Harry Potter Hedwig Light

JD Williams

If you'd like to bring some magical into your room, there's no better character than Harry Potter's loyal Hedwig. The Hedwig Light stands at 6.3-inches tall, and projects a warm, white glow into whatever space she's placed in. This sweet light also sees the pet owl in a perched position, with her wings tucked against her body, so there's no fear she'll fly off in the night.

Buy Harry Potter Hedwig Light for £20 at JD Williams

Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit LEGO set

LEGO

Eye spy with my little eye, something beginning with 'D'... In the Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit LEGO model, you'll recreate the scene where Draco is spying on Harry, Ron, and Hermione through the window of Hagrid's hut.

The Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit LEGO set comes with a buildable Hagrid's hut with a removable roof and potential to open out for play, a dragon egg where Nobert is hatching, a kennel which houses Hagrid's hound Fang, as well as two of 14 random Hogwarts portraits — which portrait will you get?

At 896-pieces, and suitable for children aged eight and over, this LEGO set is a fantastic gift for budding wizards.

Buy Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit for £64.99 at LEGO

Harry Potter Hugzee Oversized Fleece

John Lewis

For a lot of us, Harry Potter is synonymous with Christmastime: when families up and down the country tune in to watch re-runs of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, our favourite Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, all the way up to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. Although we can't imagine it now with this glorious, warm weather, by December, you'll need a warm fleece to cuddle up in, and that's where this hooded blanket comes in!

The Harry Potter Hugzee Oversized Fleece comes with a hood, and is lined with Sherpa fleece on the inside and flannel fleece on the outside. The Harry Potter fleece also comes with a hidden pouch pocket, which is perfect for easy access to the TV remote and snacks.

For parents concerned about how this fleece will tuck away, it comes with a cushion cover to stuff your Hugzee inside — disappearing quicker than Harry Potter in an invisibility cloak!

This particular version is a medium size, and would fit children aged seven to 12-years-old.

Buy Harry Potter Hugzee Oversized Fleece for £29.99 at John Lewis

Flying Ford Anglia™ LEGO set

LEGO

On Back to Hogwarts Day, every Harry Potter fan knows what happens when you miss your train: you fly to Hogwarts in a Ford Anglia 105E Deluxe!

In Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry and Ron must fly to Hogwarts in the Weasley's Ford Anglia 105E Deluxe, and now you can recreate this memorable scene with a a 165-piece LEGO model. The Flying Ford Anglia LEGO set comes with four Harry Potter characters: Harry, Ron, Hedwig, and Scabbers the rat, a removable roof, and plenty of space in the boot, so you don't have to worry about where your wands and suitcase will fit.

The Flying Ford Anglia LEGO model also comes with 104 LEGO Insiders Points, but what are these? LEGO Insider members can access plenty of perks such as communities, inspiration, and activities, as well as members-only discounts, LEGOLAND tickets, and early access to certain sets.

Buy Flying Ford Anglia™ for £12.99 at Lego

Paladone Back To Hogwarts Board Game

Paladone Store via Amazon

A Back to Hogwarts board game to celebrate Back to Hogwarts Day? JK Rowling couldn't have written a better love story! The Back to Hogwarts game is loosely-based on Snakes & Ladders, however, if you think that means the game is super simple, you'd be mistaken. While there are friends to help you along the way to get from Platform 9¾ to Hogwarts, there are also enemies...

Buy Paladone Back To Hogwarts Board Game for £7.31 at Amazon

Gryffindor™ Lunch Set

LEGO

Who said lunchtimes couldn't be magical? This fun and practical Gryffindor lunch set from LEGO is sure to delight any wizard, witch or muggle aged three and over.

The Harry Potter Gryffindor lunch set comes with a drinking bottle and lunch box, and the lunch box has easy-to-open clips to secure your food's freshness, as well as a moveable divider to keep foods separate.

Buy Gryffindor™ Lunch Set for £14.99 at LEGO