Maybe you’re at home, and you’re working out where to install your TV in your living room. Or maybe you’re shopping for a new television in-store, and you want to make sure it will fit in a specific spot at home. Either way, it’s important to know how to measure a TV properly.

The first thing to know is that when you see a TV’s size listed, that it refers to the diagonal length of the screen – lots of people make the mistake of assuming it refers to the screen’s width. This size doesn’t include the television’s bezel (the border running around the edge of the screen), so doesn’t account for the full size of the television. Bezels are getting ever smaller as technology develops, but they still take up extra space, so you’ll need to make sure you account for that.

Something that’s also important to know is that when you measure your television’s screen, it will probably turn out to be a little smaller than the advertised size. This is absolutely standard: a portion of the screen is simply covered under the bezel, and is a necessary part of the manufacturing process. Usually, the discrepancy is little more than a few millimetres.

Read on for our step-by-step instructions for measuring your TV screen – we’ll talk you through each stage of the process, and why they’re important.

How to measure a TV screen: step by step

To get a TV’s size, you’ll need to do four separate sets of measurements. Got your measuring tape at the ready? Let’s get started.

1. Measure the screen diagonally

Run your tape diagonally across the television’s screen, from one upper corner to one lower corner, or vice versa. This will tell you the TV’s screen size – but, like we say, don’t be surprised if there’s a couple of millimetres’ discrepancy with the listed size.

2. Measure the entire television diagonally

Now, you should make the same measurement, but stretch your tape across the entire face of the television, including the bordering bezel. Lots of people skip this step, and then make the mistake of assuming their television’s screen size is the same as the overall dimensions.

3. Measure the television vertically and horizontally

Run the tape horizontally across the television’s face to gauge its horizontal width. If you’re planning to install the television in an alcove or other small space, make sure you leave a couple of inch’s space on either side so you can install it and remove it safely. Next, do the same vertically.

4. Measure the depth of the television

Use the tape to measure the depth of your television. This may be a little fiddly, as lots of televisions don’t have entirely flat back ends – you’ll need to measure the deepest point. Once again, make sure you account for space at the back to accommodate the cables that will run to the mains.

With these four sets of measurements, you’ll be able to make an informed choice on where to install your television at home. Conversely, if you keep these in mind if you’re shopping for a television, you can measure a set in-store to work out if it will fit into your viewing space.

