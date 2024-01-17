We have a large selection of deals for all different needs and tastes and if you want to learn more about what Sky has to offer before purchasing, we have several guides which can help.

What is on offer in Sky's January sale?

Sky Glass TV

Sky has offers on Sky TV, Sky Mobile, Sky Broadband and Sky Glass. We've picked out all of their best offers this January so you can compare them and choose the one that's right for you.

Sky TV deals

Sky is offering nearly 10% off their TV package which gives you Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre Broadband. They have reduced the cost from £43 to £39 a month, for 18 months, and the package gives you access to all of Sky's award-winning Sky Originals and Sky Exclusives as well as the whole of Netflix's content library. It will also give you and extra 100 channels you won't find on Freeview.

This is all provided through their Sky Stream box, which allows you to stream Sky TV over Wi-Fi so there is no need for a dish. You'll also receive Sky's ultrafast 145Mb/s full-fibre broadband in this deal, promising to give your home wall-to-wall Wi-Fi.

Sky TV, Netflix & Full Fibre Broadband | £ 43 £39 a month (save £5 a month or 9%)

Sky Mobile deals

Sky has also cut prices on their mobiles and SIM-only plans this January. They're offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 for a reduced price of £23 a month, for 24 months. This was previously £28 a month so you'll save £120 over the two-year contract.

You'll also get a free pair of Samsung Buds FE (worth £99) with this deal and £100 cashback. It is currently out of stock (17th of January) but is likely to return so keep an eye on it.

Samsung Glaaxy S23, free Smasung Buds FE and £100 cashback | £ 28 £23 (save £5 a month or 17%)

As well as phones, Sky also have deals on their SIM-only plans. They are offering money off their 70GB a month and 100GB a month data plans, with both SIMs also coming with unlimited calls and texts. What's more, any data you don't use will be rolled over for you to use the next month.

Sky's January sale is also giving all new mobile customers half-price data for six months. This includes the data deals on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sky Broadband deals

Sky Broadband have several offers available across varying speeds of broadband this January. Each of the prices relate to a contract for 18 months. A good rule to go by is that the higher the broadband speed, the higher the price is likely to be.

If you're a busy household or hardcore gamer, opt for a high broadband speed. If you're only planning on streaming and downloading occasionally, go for a lower speed.

Sky Glass deals

Finally, Sky has deals on several of their Sky Glass TVs. With Sky Glass, you get all of Sky TV’s streaming services, channels and entertainment packages inside a Sky Glass smart TV.

Many of the packages on offer also come with Sky Live, an interactive camera which pairs with Sky Glass. You can learn more about Sky Glass and Sky Live in our guides to What is Sky Glass and What is Sky Live?

Most of the Sky Glass January deals offer a reduced monthly price for the first three or five months of your 18-month contract. It's important to note that after these reduced-price months, the cost will return to its before-sale price. Here is a selection of the best Sky Glass offers this January sale:

