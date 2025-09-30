The PS5 Slim 825GB model is set to replace the 1TB model, and will retail for the same price. Right now, you can get discounts on both the Digital and Disc Editions of the PS5 Slim 1TB console.

Here's everything you need to know about the 1TB PS5 Slim offers, and how you can get up to £100 off.

You can find even more deals in our roundup of the best PS5 offers.

What is the 1TB PS5 Slim console offer?

Currently, you can get £50 off the PS5 Slim 1TB Disc console, and £100 off the PS5 Slim 1TB Digital Edition.

Where can I buy the 1TB PS5 Slim console?

The 1TB PS5 Slim console is available at a number of UK retailers.

The Digital Edition, originally priced at £429.99, has been reduced at the following retailers:

Argos | £329.99

John Lewis | £329.99

Currys| £339.99

GAME | £339.99

PlayStation Direct | £339.99

You can find the Disc Edition reduced from £479.99 at the following retailers:

Argos | £429.99

John Lewis | £429.99

Currys | £434

GAME | £434.99

PlayStation Direct | £434.99

How long does the 1TB PS5 Slim console offer last?

As the new 825GB model is having a gradual rollout, we don't have a firm release date, but eventually all 1TB consoles will be replaced by 825GB consoles.

With this in mind, we'd encourage you to get your hands on the 1TB model while you still can, as it's set to be replaced by the 825GB model, but for the same price.

How to get the 1TB PS5 Slim console offer

Simply head on over to one of the participating UK retailers and decide whether you want the Disc or Digital console.

Ad

For more savings on gaming, we've put together a list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 deals and bundles.