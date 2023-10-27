So which deal are you keen to grab today? Samsung is leading the flip phone phenomenon with its flagship Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 devices. The RadioTimes.com team were introduced to the foldable phones at this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts improved features such as FlexCam, which helps you capture photos between 75-degrees and 115-degrees angles, and with the innovative flip design, you can get creative with how you snap photos, too. Amongst the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5’s impressive features are its gaming functions, such as Ray Tracing and Flex Mode for an optimised gaming experience.

For more affordable smartphones, Samsung has devices in abundance, such as the Samsung Galaxy A34. The Samsung Galaxy A34 is a reasonably priced addition to the Samsung A Series, and it boasts light boosting technology to produce crisper photos.

If the above smartphones sound right up your street, take a look at the fantastic offers below, where we tell you how to claim free gifts, such as the Galaxy Buds2 Pro worth £219 and the Starter Kit which comes jam-packed with accessories like the S Pen, Slim S Pen Case, clear gadget case, and 25W Charger.

These deals end on Tuesday 31st October, and you can claim them until Thursday 30th November.

Best Samsung phone deals at a glance:

Best Samsung phone deals on offer right now

Get £100 off the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34. Samsung

What’s the deal: The Samsung Galaxy A34 would usually set you back £349, which is an affordable price anyway, but what if we told you how to bag the smartphone for £249 instead? You can save a huge £100 — or 29 per cent — on the Samsung Galaxy A34 256GB smartphone when you use the code A34SAVE100 at the checkout.

Why we chose it: This smartphone is proof that affordability doesn’t mean you have to compromise on great features. Coming in Graphite Violet, Lime, and Silver colourways, this smartphone can reach full charge in under 90 minutes and has over two days’ battery life, plus its bright 1,000 nits screen comes with an eye-caring display to protect your eyes against the smartphone’s blue light.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy A34 from samsung.com by Tuesday 31st October 2023, and apply the code at the checkout to redeem.

Get £100 off the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at Samsung

Claim free Galaxy Buds2 Pro (worth £219) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. Samsung

What’s the deal: We said earlier that there are plenty of benefits of shopping directly at samsung.com, and this next offer is proof of that. Not only can you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 in colourways that are exclusive to the Samsung website, but you can claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro worth £219, plus a Starter Kit. The Starter Kit comes with a clear gadget case and a super-fast charging 25W charger, and it’s worth £54.

Why we chose it: If you want to make a statement with your smartphone, look no further than this pocket-sized flip phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. The smartphone comes in Mint, Lavender, Graphite, and Cream colourways as well as Grey, Blue, Green, and Yellow colourways which are exclusive to the Samsung site. The Z Flip5 also has three large storage solutions — 256GB, 512GB and 1TB — and packs in a whole host of features. However, as it’s a flagship phone, the price is predictably expensive (from £1,049), that’s why these two additional gifts are great perks.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 by Tuesday 31st October 2023 and claim by Thursday 30th November 2023 by visiting Samsung Offers. This offer is for UK/ROI 18+ only. For full T&C’s, please visit Samsung Offers.

Claim free Galaxy Buds2 Pro with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 at Samsung

Claim free Galaxy Buds2 Pro (worth £219) when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. Samsung

What’s the deal: For a limited time only, you can bag yourself a free pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro worth £219 and a Starter Kit worth £54. The Galaxy Buds2 Pro are a great wireless earphones option: the earbuds come with 24bit Hi-Fi sound and 360 audio to full immerse you in the quality listening experience, and the ANC with three high SNR microphones eliminate more exterior noise, plus the ergonomic design only aids the noise-cancelling as they snugly fit your ear. The Starter Kit comes with an S Pen, Slim S Pen Case and super-fast charging 25W charger.

Why we chose it: Like with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, the Z Fold5 is a flagship device so comes with a price tag of £1,749. Although the new-and-improved features more than justify the price, it’s still great to get something extra with your purchase.

The RadioTimes.com team likes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 for its enhanced battery life and cooling properties, as well as interactive short form viewing in social media, a disappearing camera display, and the brightest screen yet on a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Not to mention that all of this comes in one of three eye-catching colourways: Icy Blue, Cream, and Phantom Black, plus two colourways which are exclusive to the Samsung site: Grey and Blue.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 by Tuesday 31st October 2023 and claim by Thursday 30th November 2023 by visiting Samsung Offers. This offer is for UK/ROI 18+ only. For full T&C’s, please visit Samsung Offers.

Advertisement

Claim free Galaxy Buds2 Pro with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 at Samsung