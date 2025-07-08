Now, during the Amazon Prime Day sales, you can get this budget console for a lower price than ever.

Not only that, the Meta Quest 3S console comes as part of a package, with plenty of enviable in-game items for players of the wildly successful game Gorilla Tag.

Whether you want to start your Christmas shopping early, or you simply feel like treating yourself, here's how you can get your hands on the Meta Quest 3S for less this Prime Day.

Buy Meta Quest 3S Gorilla Tag Cardboard Hero Bundle for £289.99 £249.99 (save £40 or 14%) at Amazon

How much is the Meta Quest 3S this Prime Day?

This Prime Day, you can get the Meta Quest 3S for just £249.99, which is a 14% reduction from the original price of £289.99.

Plus, you'll get exclusive in-game items and currency for the popular Meta game Gorilla Tag.

What do I get with the Amazon Prime Day Meta Quest 3S bundle?

This bundle allows you to get your hands on the Meta Quest 3S console for less – but that's not all.

With this deal, you'll also get two Gorilla Tag cosmetics, Handiwork Helmet and Handiwork Armor and 1,000 shiny rocks (in-game currency) when you buy the Meta Quest 3S 128 GB.

Do any other UK retailers have Meta Quest 3S discounts?

Yes, you can also find the Meta Quest 3S at a lower price at other UK retailers.

The Meta Quest 3S console is also priced at £249.99 at Very. However, this deal does not come with any additional extras.

Buy Meta Quest 3S for £289.99 £249.99 (save £40 or 14%) at Very

The lowest price for the Meta Quest 3S console we've found online is £226.66 at EE, however stocks are very limited. At the time of writing, there's just one console left!

Buy Meta Quest 3S for £289.99 £226.66 (save £63.33 or 22%) at EE

