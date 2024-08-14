All eyes have been on this exciting range, as Google made the bold decision to change from their usual event month of October and instead release their new products ahead of Apple for the first time.

Now Currys are getting ahead of the game by offering a massive deal on the new phone. From double storage to discounts on accessories, free Google services and more, this offer is not one to be missed out on.

If you've been considering updating your phone, there's no time like the present— especially when Currys are offering further reductions when you trade in your old devices.

We've rounded up all the ins and outs of Currys new deal to help you get more bang for your buck when it comes to the new Google Pixel 9 range.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 9 for £799 at Currys

Check out our guides to the brand-new Google Pixel 9 Pro UK release date and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold UK availability following their reveal this week.

What is the Currys Google Pixel 9 deal?

Google fans will be happy to know that the new Pixel 9 range is available at a number of UK retailers. However, if you want a truly excellent deal then you should run, not walk, to Currys.

The tech retailer is offering the new phone at the RRP of £799 and a wide range of benefits alongside.

Firstly, you can double your storage for free, taking it from 128GB to 256GB. You can also get up to a £150 discount by trading in an old phone — this can be any phone, not necessarily a previous Google model.

Additionally, this deal entitles you to a huge list of free services from providers like Google, YouTube and Apple. How does six months Google One Premium 2TB plan, six months FitBit Premium and three months YouTube Premium for free sound? Pretty great, right?

Well, it gets even better, as you'll also get up to three months Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Fitness+ free.

If you've decided to opt for the SIM-free version, Currys have got you covered. When choosing your SIM-free device, add the £10 VOXI SIM to your basket and you'll get 20GB data free for the first month.

Finally, if you want to jazz up your new Google Pixel 9, you can do so for less thanks to the 30% off selected Google Pixel cases element of this deal.

How long is the Currys Google Pixel 9 deal running for?

This deal is live today (Wednesday 14th August) and will be running until 5th September 2024, so act fast to make the most of this huge list of benefits.

