Packed full of true-to-life details, there are a range of models suitable for children and adults, allowing you to appreciate the craftsmanship of your favourite sporting vehicles, albeit at a slightly smaller scale.

Not only can you build and admire these cars, you can use the exciting LEGO builder app, which combines with selected models, to take things one step further. This allows you to enter a digital world of building where you can rotate models in 3D, as well as zoom in and track your progress.

So, whether you're searching for the perfect present for your F1-loving friend, or you want to treat yourself in between binge-watching Drive to Survive, we've got the ultimate round-up of models to help you find the perfect LEGO F1 car.

Best Formula 1 LEGO sets at a glance:

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance | £189.99

NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car | £46.99

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car | £20.99

Bugatti Bolide | £44.99

Ferrari Daytona SP3 | £389.99

EA Sports F1 24 for PlayStation 5| £69.99

Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience | £299

Best Formula 1 LEGO sets of all sizes and budgets to treat yourself to

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance

Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance LEGO

First up, we have an authentic scale model of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance. This LEGO Technic Mercedes set for adults is packed full of true-to-life details, such as the differential and six-cylinder engine.

You can even test out the steering and suspension on this LEGO Mercedes F1 car and gain the race advantage thanks to the opening wing inspired by the real-world car’s DRS.

Buy Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance for £189.99 at LEGO

NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car

NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car LEGO

Younger LEGO users will be over the moon with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car. The exciting pull back function will send the car speeding into the sunset, while the steering function will move the wheels.

You can also use this LEGO McLaren model alongside the LEGO Builder app, where you can rotate your set in 3D, zoom in and track progress while building.

Buy NEOM McLaren Formula E Race Car for £46.99 at LEGO

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car

Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car LEGO

Shipping from 1st June 2024, the Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car is suitable for children aged 10 and up.

You might recognise this iconic car from the Gran Turismo video game series, and the LEGO model is sure to keep all the details authentic, from the sharp bodywork, to the split rear wing, dual tailpipes and Gran Turismo logos.

Buy Lamborghini Lambo V12 Vision GT Super Car for £20.99 at LEGO

Bugatti Bolide

Bugatti Bolide LEGO

There's so much to discover when it comes to the Bugatti Bolide model. The striking black and yellow design is sure to make heads turn, while details like the W16 engine and scissor doors are kept as true to life as possible.

This model is suitable for children and can be used with the LEGO Builder app.

Buy Bugatti Bolide for £44.99 at LEGO

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari Daytona SP3 LEGO

Have you ever dreamt of owning your own Ferrari? Well now that dream can become a reality thanks to LEGO.

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 LEGO model is branded with the Ferrari logo as well as other uniquely Ferrari details; we're talking classic red detailing, butterfly doors, a V12 engine and eight-speed sequential gearbox.

Buy Ferrari Daytona SP3 for £389.99 at LEGO

EA Sports F1 24 for PlayStation 5

EA Sports F1 24 for PlayStation 5 John Lewis

Another way to immerse yourself in the world of Formula 1 is by playing video games. EA Sports F1 24 is the official video game of the 2024 FIA Formula One World Championship, and is sure to help you ignite your passion for F1 like never before.

If you order online, you can also snag named day delivery, usually worth £7.50, completely for free.

Buy EA Sports F1 24 for PlayStation 5 for £69.99 at John Lewis

Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience

Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience Virgin Experience Days

You can also experience all the excitement of F1 for yourself thanks to the Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience at Virgin Experience Days. You'll head up to Silverstone, the home of British motorsport, where a team of instructors will guide you through essential safety information before two driving sessions in a Formula Single Seater.

Buy Silverstone Formula Single Seater Experience for £299 at Virgin Experience Days