With that last element in mind, and because it released on PC, you can be sure to expect some ridiculous mods (alongside the more practical ones).

So, are there any mods out there already? And if so, how do we use them?

Let's take a look at some of the best Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 mods, and how to get them installed.

How to use mods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 explained

First things first, how do we use mods in KCD2? If you're familiar with modding, you'll probably be able to figure it out yourself. But we'll walk you through it anyway.

Follow these steps:

From the "manage" tab on Steam, choose "browse local files"

Create a new folder called "mods" in the KingdonComeDeliverance2 folder

Manually download the mod from your chosen mod source

Extract the file, and paste it in your newly created "mods" folder

Take a look at the images below if you're lost:

Once these steps are followed, the modification should appear in the game.

Where to download mods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Now you know the process, where do you go to get them? There are plenty of websites where modders share their creations, and one of the most popular is nexusmods.com.

We've linked off to all our suggestions below (all on the aforementioned site), so have a browse while you're there!

Best mods in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Now you know how to get them working, let's take a look at the best mods for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, from quality of life changes to pure cheats.

Unfortunately, you can't turn your horse into Shrek yet, but we're sure that's on the way.

Unlimited Saving 2

Let's start with the purely practical. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's saving system isn't unlike the Ink Ribbon system from the old Resident Evils. You have to use one of your Saviour Schnapps every time, which is hardly ideal if you've run out, and need to quit quickly due to a real-life emergency.

Use this mod to save whenever you want. You can download it here.

Unlimited Weight Radius XP

We all know the pain of being over-encumbered in an RPG like this. It sucked in Oblivion almost 20 years ago, and it sucks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Use this mod to pick up whatever you like, whenever you like.

Download it here.

Easy Smithing

Many of the tasks in the game take a long time, and smithing is one of the most tedious. It's pretty fun the first time, but going through all that hammering every time? We'd rather be doing something else.

Download Easy Smithing here so you can spend more time exploring the map.

Overpowered Arrows

This one's a pure cheat, but there's nothing wrong with a power trip every now and again. Use this mod to increase the strength of your arrows, and potentially one-shot your foes from afar.

But beware, your enemy's arrows are stronger too, so it's a double-edged sword. Or, um, double-sided arrow?

Download it here.

No Player Map Marker

Finally, one that actually makes Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 more challenging. The No Player Map Marker mod does exactly what it says on the tin, removing the player marker from the map.

They didn't have GPS back then, so why not explore and navigate exactly how Henry would? Definitely more rewarding if you're up for the challenge.

Download it here.

