Jabra Elite 75t earbuds review

At £149.99, the Jabra Elite 75t are one of the most affordable options offering active noise cancellations. A dependable pair of earbuds that will not budge.

Jabra has made a name for itself as a trusted brand when it comes to the world of audio tech and wireless earbuds. Founded in 1983, the Danish company delivers no-fuss headphones that are simple and intuitive to use.

But is this true for all their true wireless earbuds? Or do you need to splash out for the latest release, the Jabra Elite 85t, for the best performance? We’ll be testing out their mid-range offering, the Jabra Elite 75t, to find out the answer.

In this Jabra Elite 75t review, we’ll be covering everything from the earbud’s sound quality and design to key features such as ANC, water-resistance and voice control. All of which is assessed against the ease of set-up and price to decide if these true wireless earbuds are good value.

And these wireless earbuds offer a lot of features for their price tag. Here is why we think the Jabra Elite 75t are some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Jabra Elite 75t review: summary

There’s a lot to love about the Jabra Elite 75t. These true wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation, personalised EQ settings via the Jabra Sound+ app and a substantial water resistance rating of IP55. Touch controls allow you to play/pause music and answer calls without your phone to hand, and we had no problem wearing them all day comfortably despite their secure fit. This makes their price point of £149.99 feel pretty affordable considering that ANC earbuds can cost upwards of £240. They’re a brilliant pair of earbuds for everyday use, commuting or workouts.

Price: The Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds are available for £149.99 at Amazon, Very and John Lewis.

Key features:

Active noise cancellation

Personalised EQ settings

IP55-rated water resistance

Pros:

Good value for money

Personalised EQ settings

IP55 rated water resistance

Comfortable fit

ANC works well

Cons:

Left earbud doesn’t work on its own

What are Jabra Elite 75t?

The Jabra Elite 75t are compact true wireless earbuds available in black, titanium and gold beige. At £149.99, the Jabra Elite 75t are the mid-range offering from the brand and have a secure fit so they won’t budge during your commute or at the gym. To make the most of the various sound modes and customisable EQ settings, download the Jabra Sound+ app.

What do Jabra Elite 75t do?

The Jabra Elite 75t offer a good range of features, including active noise cancellation, in-ear detection, voice control via Google Assistant and a battery life of five hours.

Active noise cancellation

Buttons to play/pause music and answer calls

IP55-rated water resistance

In-ear detection so music automatically stops playing when earbuds are removed

Five hours of battery life from a single charge

Sound modes, including focus and commute modes

How much are Jabra Elite 75t?

The Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds are available for £149.99 at Amazon, Very, and John Lewis.

Are Jabra Elite 75t good value for money?

At £149.99, the Jabra Elite 75t are not the cheapest wireless earbuds on the market, but they do offer a lot of features for that price. The earbuds have physical buttons to allow you to play or pause and answer calls, along with working with Google Assistant for voice control. Active noise cancellation is available and accompanied by a HearThrough mode for when you’re crossing the street or need to hear what is happening around you. Considering that these features will boost the cost of any wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 75t are good value for money.

Jabra Elite 75t design

Available in three colours, black, titanium and gold beige, the earbuds have physical buttons rather than the usual touch controls found on most wireless earbuds. We found that this means you’re less likely to accidentally pause music when adjusting the earbuds and the buttons felt solid and intuitive to use. In-ear detection means that any music or podcast will automatically stop playing when you remove the earbuds from your ears. There’s only one minor downside to this, and it is that you can’t use only the left earbud on its own. If you prefer to listen to music with only one earbud in, it’ll have to be the right.

The Jabra Elite 75t have a snug fit that ensures the earbuds don’t budge once they’re in your ears. Three sizes of silicone tips are provided to make sure you can find the best fit and the secure fit also helps with keeping out any disrupting noise. There’s no stabiliser arc, which many find uncomfortable, to aid this snug fit, but it is instead due to the shape of the earbud itself. Jabra boasts that it has “scanned ears from different people from all around the world and ran them through an advanced algorithmic simulator to find the perfect size and shape”. And, the result is pretty good. There was no movement even during a run or HIIT workout.

Jabra Elite 75t features

The Jabra Elite 75t has a good range of features, including voice control via Google Assistant or Siri, water-resistance and customisable EQ settings. While the earbuds’ buttons are the easiest way to control music and answer calls, you also have the option of voice control. The voice assistants work well with the earbuds, and there’s only a momentary delay between speaking the command and the result.

The water resistance on the Jabra Elite 75t is also pretty substantial. While most earbuds, including the Apple AirPods Pro, only have an IPX4 rating (that makes them sweat-resistant but not much more), the Jabra Elite 75t have a water-resistance rating of IP55. This means the earbuds are protected against water jets projected by a nozzle (6.3mm) from any directions, so they will handle a downpour of rain or a sweaty workout with no problem.

All the additional audio-related features such as specific sound modes and adjustable EQ settings can be found in the Jabra Sound+ app. It doesn’t require you to sign up with an account and enables you to customise the EQ settings to your preference, along with offering bespoke sound modes, including for commuting and a focus mode for work or studying.

Within the app, a breakdown of the battery life is also shown. The charge of each earbud is shown, along with the charging case to help you eke out the last of that life. The Jabra Elite 75t have a battery life of just over five hours on a single charge (with ANC on) or 24 hours with help from the charging case. Without ANC on, this increases to 28 hours.

Jabra Elite 75t sound quality

The solid performance of the Jabra Elite 75t continues with the sound quality. Music sounds rich and well-balanced, helped by the fact that you can alter it to your heart’s content with the customisable EQ settings. When it comes to speech and podcast, they are crisp and clear. The Jabra Elite 75t has a four-microphone set-up that works well to filter out unwanted noise around you, which helps with the clarity of podcasts and calls.

The quality of the active noise cancellation is one of the best-selling points of these earbuds. It does a great job of blocking out any distractions, and the addition of a HearThrough mode means that you can easily switch to being able to hear what’s going on around you when needed.

Jabra Elite 75t set-up: how easy are they to use?

Setting up the Jabra Elite 75t is very simple. The first step is to download the Jabra Sound+ app. Once that is done, you will be prompted to go to your phone’s Bluetooth settings and pair the earbuds. The process took a maximum of three minutes, and there were no connection issues with everything working first try.

The earbuds and charging case are accompanied by a USB-C charging cable and takes just under two hours to charge fully. However, if you are in a rush, you can get an hours worth of battery from a 15-minute charge.

What is the difference between Jabra Elite 75t and Elite 85t?

The Jabra Elite 85t are the brand’s newest true wireless earbuds. Released in November 2020, the earbuds look extremely similar to the Jabra Elite 75t and are still accompanied by the Jabra Sound+ app. This means you still get the various sound modes and customisable EQ settings. The battery life on the two models is also extremely similar, with both lasting about five hours on a single charge, with a further 19 hours worth stored in the charging case.

The key differences are in the price, call quality and dust resistance. The new Jabra Elite 85t are actually less dust resistant than the Elite 75t and only have an IPX4 rating. However, the earbuds are still sweat-resistant. They are also more expensive. While the Elite 75t have an RRP of £149.99, the Jabra Elite 85t cost £219.99.

Part of this cost is due to a six-microphone array, which contains two more than the Jabra Elite 75t. This is to improve the call quality and complement the new ANC mode found in the Jabra Elite 85t. The new model has adjustable active noise cancellation so that you can find the exact balance that works for you.

Our verdict: should you buy the Jabra Elite 75t?

The Jabra Elite 75t is a fantastic pair of earbuds that offer a good range of features at a reasonable price. Active noise cancellation, voice control via Siri and Google Assistant and comprehensive water resistance are all available with the Jabra Elite 75t, but what’s more important is that they’re executed well, too. The sound quality for both music and speech is brilliant and aided by the various sound modes and customisable EQ settings offered on the Jabra Sound+ app. But, what is stand-out is the secure fit of these earbuds – they do not budge. We used them throughout HIIT workouts, yoga and our runs without them falling out and barely an adjustment. If you’re looking for an everyday pair of earbuds or ones that can handle an intense workout, the Jabra Elite 75t will serve you well.

Design: 5/5

Features: 4/5

Sound quality: 4/5

Set-up: 4/5

Value for money: 5/5

Overall: 4/5

Where to buy Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are available from a number of retailers.

