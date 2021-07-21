Realme Pad tablet release date rumours, specs and latest news

Chinese phone-maker Realme has been gaining momentum in recent years, offering high-spec and feature-heavy handsets at affordable prices.

The company, which launched in 2018 as an offshoot of Oppo and BBK Electronics, has a range of devices alongside Android phones, including earbuds, smartwatches and accessories. Soon, a tablet will join the Realme line-up for the first time.

Known as the Realme Pad, the slate is believed to be launching later this year with the company’s first go at a laptop, currently called the Realme Book. While much is still a mystery about the tablet, leaks and renders have started to surface online.

So here’s what we know so far about the Realme Pad – including rumoured design, specs and release date. Interested in reading more about Realme phones? Don’t miss our Realme 8 Pro review, a handset that now sells on Amazon for £239.99.

Realme Pad release date rumours

Realme has not confirmed a release date for its new tablet at the time of writing, however, some online speculation suggests that the tablet may surface in August or October 2021. This page will be updated as we find out more information about the device.

The first tease of the Realme Pad came during the unveiling of its new phone, the GT series, during a live-streamed event on June 15th. On stage, a senior marketing manager for products, J.J. Kwan, had this to say about the upcoming tablet:

“The first surprise is that we are going to launch our first tablet, Realme Pad. This is an entertainment first device in an ultra-slim form design.”

He went on to reference the Realme Book laptop and showcased a prototype of that device on-stage. There was no tablet prototype shown off at the event, but the exec noted the public could expect to see new products in the “coming months.”

Realme Pad specs and design rumours

There have been no official announcements about the Realme Pad’s specifications, but detailed renders of the tablet were shared online on July 17th by tech industry tipster @onleaks, who published them in collaboration with 91mobiles.

While the metallic build on the back of the device looked to be very solid, the major takeaway from the initial impressions was that it had iPad Pro-like flat sides and fairly large bezels around the sides of the screen. It will reportedly feature a USB-C port, multiple speakers, a micro-SD slot alongside a front-facing selfie camera.

Based on press renders, which should always be taken with a degree of scepticism, here’s what some of the Realme Pad specs could look like upon its release:

10.4-inch display, resolution unknown

Dimensions of 246.1 x 155.8 x 6.8mm

At least a 7,100mAh-capacity battery

A single-camera rear camera, lens unknown

Multiple colours – Grey-Black, Grey-Silver

Stylus slot and pencil are expected to be included

According to the renders, the Realme Pad’s overall design will be fairly minimal. The camera module appears to protrude slightly from the back of the tablet, and a line runs through the middle of the bump – giving a two-tone colour separation. Thankfully, a company logo appears to be small, placed along the bottom right side.

Realme Pad price and availability rumours

The pricing and availability are unknown at this stage. It will be the company’s first tablet, so there is nothing to compare it to in terms of a back catalogue. The pricing of the Realme Pad will likely depend on a number of factors – including what chipset is used, the display resolution, camera lens selection and overall build quality.

Speculation suggests it could house a Qualcomm processor, such as a Snapdragon 765G or Snapdragon 870, indicating it could be a more premium device. The Pro variant of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 is tipped to use the same Snapdragon 870 chip.

At this stage, it’s unclear if there will be multiple variants of the Realme Pad. This page will be updated as we learn more about its UK pricing and availability.

