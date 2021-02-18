Oppo Find X3 release date, price, specs and latest news

While 2021 may have got off to a bumpy start, that hasn’t stopped tech companies from ploughing on with preparations for the upcoming launches.

Oppo’s newest creation, the Oppo Find X3, will be one of the first revealed in March – a month set to be jam-packed with new gadgets.

Set to succeed the Oppo Find X2, the Find X3 is part of the Chinese company’s flagship range. Oppo is keeping its card close to its chest when it comes to the new phone, but there is speculation that we could see as many as four models revealed.

Here is all the latest news on the Oppo Find X3, including price, design and specs. This page will be updated with any new developments as we near the Oppo Find X3’s release date in March.

Oppo Find X3 release date

Oppo is yet to reveal an exact release date for the Find X3, but we expect the phone to be launched in March 2021. Its predecessor, the Oppo Find X2, was released last year in the same month.

If the Find X3 series is launched in March, expect the phone to be on sale from late April or early May.

How much will Oppo Find X3 cost?

At this time, we do not know how much the Oppo Find X3 will cost. Taking the Find X2 as a guide, expect the price to be around £899.

If this launch follows a similar pattern to that of the Oppo Find X2, we can also expect a Find X3 Pro model costing approximately £1,099. There may also be two cheaper models, the Find X3 Neo (£549.99) and the Find X3 Lite (£369.99), although there is a chance that these could be released at a later date.

Oppo Find X3 specs: what will Oppo Find X3 look like?

All four of the Oppo Find X2 series supported 5G, and we expect the Oppo Find X3 to be the same. Oppo has a good track record when it comes to 5G, having been the first brand to release a 5G phone in Europe – the Oppo Reno 5G – way back in May 2019.

Leaked details of an Oppo phone believed to be the Oppo Find X3 suggest it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and have fast charging capabilities with speeds up to 65W.

Specifications of the more premium Oppo Find X3 Pro have also been leaked by Evan Blass. These include a quad-camera set-up, a 6.7-inch curved screen and support for wireless charging. Photos have surfaced showing the Oppo Find X3 Pro to have a protruding camera.

We can see four colour options available in these same images: black, white, blue and gold.

