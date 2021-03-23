OnePlus Watch unveiled: here’s what we know from release date to specs

In a product launch that was livestreamed on YouTube on March 23, OnePlus not only unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 9, but something else entirely different: its very first smartwatch.

In the third segment of the streamed event, OnePlus representative Vita Hsu talked audiences through everything that the brand’s very first wearable is going to offer.

The Chinese company is yet to become a household name in the UK – but we have a feeling this is going to change in the months to come with the release of a wearable that comes packed with features, but at a cost that’s distinctly modest in comparison to other flagship wearables (we’re looking at you, Apple Watch 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.)

Read on to find more out about OnePlus’s very first wearable – what you should expect from it and how much it will set you back. Plus, get to know the brand with our OnePlus 9 Pro vs Oppo Find X3 Pro comparison.

OnePlus Watch price and release date

During the livestreamed event on March 23rd, the most crucial information was left until the very end: the cost of the OnePlus Watch. We can confirm this will cost £149. In terms of wearable prices, that puts it at just beneath the Fitbit Versa, which you’ll find on our best smartwatch list.

The OnePlus Watch will be launched on to the UK market at 11am on Monday 26 April. You can’t pre-order at the OnePlus store, sadly – but if you enter your email address, you’ll be notified when the smartwatch is available for immediate shipment.

What to expect from the OnePlus Watch

Here’s a list of all we learned about this new smartwatch from the OnePlus livestream event on March 23rd:

The OnePlus Watch will come in two colour scheme: Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black. The watch face will measure 46mm in diameter – something that Vita Hsu full admitted was on the chunky side, but stylish with it.

This watch will be made of a material never used in wearables before: cobalt alloy. This is a rare material, and apparently, 50% of the watches that OnePlus make with it get rejected. This sounds kind of wasteful to us, but you can’t say that OnePlus don’t value high-quality design.

The display features a 326ppi screen and one that has 50 different design for you to choose from. Alternately, you can upload a photo and personalise the face.

The OnePlus Watch will feature blood oxygen monitoring, which’s a useful gauge of your sleep quality. If you find yourself seated at a desk for long hours, it will tell you when to get up and stretch.

There will be over 110 workout modes available, covering forms as exercise as diverse as dancing and parkour. (But obviously, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t advise you proceed with caution.)

You can drop 500 songs directly on to the OnePlus Watch and play them without any need to pair your phone.

The OnePlus Watch will be IP68 waterproof and dust-resistant.

Finally, this new wearable will feature a pretty astonishing battery life. OnePlus promises that it will last up to two weeks. And if you’re as sceptical about that as we were, Vita Hsu was quick to assert that heavy uses will find it lasts for a solid week.

Our wearables experts at RadioTimes.com are already hugely excited about putting this brand-new smartwatch to the test. You can be sure that we’ll be reviewing a test sample in the near future – to stay up to speed with all our latest tech news and reviews, you can sign up for our newsletter.

