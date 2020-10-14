The OnePlus 8T is finally here, adding yet another smartphone to relatively new manufacturer OnePlus’s collection. The new handset is available in two glossy colours (aquamarine green and lunar silver) and boasts fast processing, 5G and four back cameras (that’s one more than even the new iPhone 12 Pro has).

The new device was revealed during a live digital showcase event on 13th October, the day after the iPhone 12 release.

It will be available as an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage size or a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage size and a charger will be included.

There’s lots to love about the OnePlus 8T phone. Below, we explain where you can pre-order the smartphone from so you can be the first to get your hands on the shiny 8T.

How to pre-order the OnePlus 8T

You will be able to purchase the OnePlus 8T directly from the brand’s website or you can trade in your existing phone and upgrade to the newest 8T.

In the UK, this will be available to buy from 20th October.

Pre order OnePlus 8T from OnePlus

The new device is a lower priced model than existing devices by the brand and features fast charging and improved screen display and multi-functional cameras. Prices for the new handset start at £549, which is £50 less than the current lowest priced OnePlus 8 model.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro deals

OnePlus

If you’re looking to get your hands on a OnePlus device now, you can find it at a range of retailers. The 8 device would usually cost from £599 and the Pro would be £799 or £899 depending on storage sizes. The devices are reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sales.

We list the best deals below you can get on Amazon now:

