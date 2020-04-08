How to set up Netflix PIN protected profile as platform introduces new parental controls

Netflix has added a number of new parental controls to its service, making it easier to prevent children from watching mature content.

Previously, setting up a Kids profile was one of the only options for parents, but this wouldn’t always stop tech-savvy children from navigating over to an unfiltered profile.

Fortunately, that’s all changed now, with the ability to set up individual PIN codes on each Netflix profile leading a raft of new features.

There is also the option to block all titles above a certain age rating, as well as specific films or series that you don’t think your kids should be watching.

Finally, you can also view your child’s watch history and turn off the autoplay option if you don’t want them getting engrossed in binge-watch behaviour.

How to set a PIN for a Netflix profile

Sign in to your Netflix account and select a profile. Hover over your profile picture in the top right and click on ‘Account’. Scroll down to the section called ‘Profile & Parental Controls’. Select the profile you would like to make a PIN for. Select ‘Profile Lock’ Enter your Netflix password. Tick the box, create a PIN code and click ‘save’.

How to set viewing restrictions for a Netflix profile

Sign in to your Netflix account and select a profile. Hover over your profile picture in the top right and click on ‘Account’. Scroll down to the section called ‘Profile & Parental Controls’. Select the profile you would like to make set restrictions for. Select ‘Viewing Restrictions’. Enter your Netflix password. Choose which age rating you would like to be accessible or select any specific titles to restrict. Click ‘save’.

How to access viewing history of a Netflix profile

Sign in to your Netflix account and select a profile. Hover over your profile picture in the top right and click on ‘Account’. Scroll down to the section called ‘Profile & Parental Controls’. Select the profile you would like to view. Select ‘Viewing activity’.

How to turn off autoplay for a Netflix profile

Sign in to your Netflix account and select a profile. Hover over your profile picture in the top right and click on ‘Account’. Scroll down to the section called ‘Profile & Parental Controls’. Select the profile you would like to change. Select ‘Playback Settings’. Deselect the box next to: ‘Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices’.

