Apple event UK time: How to watch live and what to expect from iPhone 12 to AirTags

Few product launches generate quite as much hype as the iPhone – and Apple fans have had to wait even longer than usual (though iPhone pre-order is now live).

Advertisement

Delays due to the coronavirus pandemic meant Apple’s smartphone missed its traditional September unveiling for the first time – and while the launch day queues are more likely to be online this year, the iPhone 12 is finally set to be announced tonight (13th October).

Hot on the heels of their September ‘Time Flies’ event, Apple is hosting another show for the launch of the iPhone 12 called ‘Hi. Speed’ – here’s what happened and all the details on the new iPhone 12 and Homepod Mini device as announced during the event.

When is the Apple Event?

The iPhone 12 launch event took place on Tuesday 13th October 2020 at 6pm UK Time (10am PDT) – which also happens to be Amazon Prime Day.

It was available to stream live via the Apple official event page on Apple’s website, as well as its YouTube channel. Those with an Apple device – which we imagine would have been many of the people watching this event – could watch through the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.

Good news travels fast. Join us for a special #AppleEvent on October 13 at 10 a.m. PDT. Tap the ♥️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/jxal9gXpKA — Apple (@Apple) October 6, 2020

What happened at the Apple Event 2020?

The press invite to the Apple event had the strapline ‘Hi, Speed’, hinting at the 5G rumours and we were not disappointed. The main focus of the event was the iPhone 12 and the four versions of the latest generation which were available; iPhone 12, iPhone Mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. A new navy blue colour, 5G, bigger battery and exciting camera lenses were all unveiled, as we explain below.

Four iPhone 12 models

There are four different models in total, with varying screen sizes:

iPhone 12 mini – 5.4-inch

iPhone 12 (standard) – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7-inch

iPhone 12 price

The lowest priced model is the iPhone Mini, with starting prices at £699. The standard iPhone 12 is £799 while the Pro is £999 and the high-end Pro Max is £1099.

iPhone 12 release Date

Apple’s new products typically release a few weeks after their unveiling and this year was no different.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone Pro will be available to pre-order from 16th October.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone Pro Max can be pre-ordered from 6th November.

iPhone 12 colours

The new iPhone 12 comes in five colours, including black, white, red, green and a new blue.

The iPhone 12 Pro models are slightly different and come in four different, metallic colour choices which include gold and the brand new ‘pacific blue’ shade. The Pros also have a surgical steel frame around the edge for extra wow factor.

iPhone 12 features

The event’s name ‘Hi, Speed’ has already pointed towards one key feature – the new A14 Bionic chip.

The A14 bionic chip is, according to Apple during the release event on 13th October, the fastest in the world and means devices should perform much more smoothly as well as more efficiently, boasting with the most sophisticated processing power.

The device also features 5G. In ideal conditions, download speeds can reach 4GB per second, thanks to the new 5G Ultra Wideband which means less network congestion, higher speeds and more. In typical conditions this will be up to 1GB per second.

On the Pro, the ‘deep fusion’ feature allows improved texture and precision for the highest quality images. There are two cameras on the back of the iPhone 12 and Mini handsets and three on the Pros. All models consist of an ultra wide lens and wide lens but the Pro boasts the additional telephoto lens which is for portrait taking.

There is also a LIDAR sensor in the camera setup on the Pro– widely touted as a “3D camera” the sensor will be able to map out the physical area while taking photos, for better portrait mode pictures and AR effects, plus even better camera capabilities on the Pro Max.

Homepod Mini at the Apple event

Apple

Not content with already recently releasing two new Apple Watches, iPads and, of course the iPhone 12 devices, Apple also unveiled more, with the Homepod Mini.

This was the first device to be announced at the October 2020 Apple Event. It’s a mini home smart speaker which streams music, voice messages and works with Siri through voice command.

Multiple speakers can connect with each other to play in sync and they can communicate with other devices as well as home conveniences like your thermostat, lighting and more. You can even organise preset ‘scenes’ for different times of the day or situations.

The device can give you updates on schedules and more and provide relevant information for different family members, by recognising individual voices.

Think of it as the HomePod version of the Echo Dot (and it looks pretty similar too).

What else can we expect from Apple?

AirTags

Some brand new hardware coming from Apple, Apple AirTags are tracker accessories that work much like the existing Tiles. The idea is that you clip the tag to a valuable – e.g. a wallet or bag – and then the tag can then be tracked on an iOS app, similar to the ‘Find My iPhone’ feature.

This being Apple, however, AirTags are rumoured to do far more than track nearby items. There is rumoured to be an AR mode, allowing misplaced AirTags to appear on your camera as balloons, as well as a ‘Lost Mode’ that can use other iPhones to find items out of range.

AirPods Studio

Apple’s AirPods revolutionised the wireless earphone market – and now they look set to do the same for Bluetooth headphones. The AirPods Studio will reportedly be over-ear headphones that offer active noise cancellation, equaliser adjustment options and head and neck detection – so they would automatically pause when pulled down to your neck.

New Macs

Apple

Following the introduction of Apple Silicon – processors made by the tech giant themselves rather than using Intel’s chips – new Macs featuring the technology have been expected for some time. The entire Mac range is set to get a refresh using these new chips, with at least one expected by the end of the year, with rumoured candidates including a new MacBook Air, a 12-inch MacBook or a 14-inch MacBook Pro.

What was Apple’s ‘One More Thing’?

Apple knows how to end an event. They have a history of finishing their presentations, only to reappear with a game-changing new announcement like the Apple Watch or Apple Music – quite the mic drop.

As popular as ‘One More Thing’ is, this is the second presentation Apple has had to fill with announcements, and COVID-19 has likely delayed several of their planned products.

There was a instead a dramatic build-up to the unveiling of the iPhone Mini, complete with James Bond theme music and three silver brief cases.

Here were some of the rumoured products which we speculated could have been released instead:

Apple Glasses

Apple’s long-gestating answer to Google Glass, Apple Glasses are thought to be AR smart glasses that could display information on the lenses. A few leaks have suggested they could launch with the iPhone 12, and they would make a great ‘One More Thing’ announcement – though this tech is generally still thought to be a few years off.

Apple AirPower

AirPower was announced years ago as a wireless charger for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, only for the device to be quietly cancelled before launch. It seems Apple couldn’t quite get the tech working, but are reportedly working on a less ambitious version – and a last-minute iPhone 12 rumour suggests a new wireless charging mat is indeed being developed for use with a new magnetic iPhone case.

Next-gen AirPods

We know that new AirPods will be updated eventually given their popularity, it’s just a question of when. While we are supposedly getting the Airpod Studio, an official next-gen update on the earbud version isn’t expected until next year – unless they’ve been saved as a last-minute surprise?

Advertisement

For more news, visit our Technology hub. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide for the latest schedule.