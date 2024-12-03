Its evolution Zoroark, has a high Attack as well. This fast-hitting Dark-type can make it a great fit for your team to beat bosses like Rocket Leader Giovanni whenever he decides to use Psychic or Ghost-type Pokémon.

To add this hard-to-catch critter to your collection, here is exactly how to find Zorua in Pokémon Go.

How to get Zorua in Pokémon Go

Catching a Zorua in Pokemon Go. Niantic

The only consistent way to get Zorua in Pokémon Go is to catch it through a wild encounter on your map, but it will only appear disguised as your buddy Pokémon and won't reveal itself until after it's caught. At that point after catching it, the word "Oh?" will pop up, just like it does when you've caught a disguised Ditto. Your new Zorua will then reveal itself.

This can normally mean you're in for much trial and error. However, the easiest way to find a Zorua in Pokémon Go is by assigning a buddy that normally won't spawn on the map, making it stand out like a sore thumb.

For example, we first assigned as our buddy a Galarian Slowpoke, which normally won't spawn outside of Raids of specific events where it's featured. This led to us finding three Zorua in a play session of about an hour on a regular game day whilst walking through a busy small town.

To make things even easier, you can assign a larger Legendary like Groudon or Reshiram, making Zorua even more noticeable. Zorua's catch rate will remain the same no matter what Pokémon it's disguised as, so you don't need to worry about running out of Poké Balls on fake Legendaries.

Alternatively, Zorua can also be found as a boss in 1-Star Raids or when it's featured in Pokémon Go events. However, these instances are quite rare themselves, making the buddy mechanic the most reliable way of getting one.

How to assign a buddy in Pokémon Go

The buddy portrait in Pokemon Go. Niantic

If you've never assigned a buddy in Pokémon Go, you can quickly do so for the first time by selecting your Trainer portrait in the bottom left to be taken to your "Me" menu tab, and then the "buddy" button to select your partner to walk the map with.

Afterwards, you can easily swap your buddy to better find Zorua by selecting its portrait, also on the bottom left, and selecting the "Swap Buddies" button. You can also find this button via the "Buddy History" section that's also in your "Me" menu tab.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to evolve Zorua in Pokémon Go

The step to evolve Zorua in Pokemon Go. Niantic

Zorua can evolve in Zoroark in Pokémon Go once you have 50 Zorua Candies. In the summary screen of the Zorua you want to transform, select "Evolve", tap "Yes" to confirm, and you'll have a Zoroark in your collection.

This is a lot simpler compared to finding a Zorua itself. To grind enough Candy, be sure to use a Pinap Berry whenever you're sure you've encountered a Zorua to double your Catch Candy.

What's more, you can assign a Zorua as your buddy to get an extra Candy for every 5KM you've walked.

How rare is Zorua in Pokémon Go?

Zorua is generally considered a Rare-level spawn in Pokémon Go, since it doesn't always spawn for many players, even if their assigned buddy is distinct enough to spot when one appears in disguise. However, its exact encounter rate isn't publicly available like most Pokemon, being more randomised but not appearing as often as common spawns.

If you play every day and have a noticeable enough Pokémon as your buddy, like a Legendary, you'll have a Zorua pop up eventually.

Can you get Hisuian Zorua in Pokémon Go?

Hisuian Zorua from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Company, Niantic

No, Hisuian Zorua is not currently available in Pokémon Go. Be that as it may, new Pokémon are added to the game all the time, hopefully making the white variant that first appeared in Legends: Arceus one that will appear soon.

Nevertheless, we'll be updating this guide as soon as we hear more.

Can Zorua be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Zorua & Zoroark from Pokemon Go. Niantic

Yes, Shiny Zorua has been available in Pokémon Go since its debut in the Halloween 2023 Part 2 event.

While some events like these can initially increase the odds of a Shiny encounter, the current odds of finding an alternative-coloured Zorua are 1 in 512 – which is the base rate for most Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

To boost your potential at getting a Shiny Zorua on those odds, you can use items like Incenses or Lure Modules to increase the number of general spawns, hopefully including Zorua spawns, to eventually find one through trial and error.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.