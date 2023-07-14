And now, more than a thousand games from the platform will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. This will include Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Bubble Bobble and Metal Slug, along with numerous Atari titles, Commodore games and releases that originally launched on PlayStation and Nintendo systems.

Thanks to the power of the cloud, you will be able to play these games on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S without having to download them. There will be cloud saves, online high scores and the ability to resume play across numerous devices.

You can pre-order the Xbox version of Antstream Arcade from today, and its release date is set for 21st July. It will be available in Europe, UK, USA, Canada and even the Vatican City. It will be priced at £29.99 for an annual membership, or £79.99 for lifetime access.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream and self-proclaimed Manic Miner fan, said of the news: "Despite living in an age of incredible technology, I found it wasn’t easy enough to access the games I loved growing up and I wanted to be able to easily share scores and compete against friends."

More like this

He added: "We believe in the preservation and accessibility of all games, the great, the impossible and the forgotten or lesser known too. I’m very proud to bring the Antstream Arcade platform to the Xbox community."

Xbox exec Sarah Bond added: "Many of us grew up playing these games, so the ability to stream them on Xbox consoles and share these experiences with our friends and family is incredible.

"We're pleased that with Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub's technology benefits and Azure cloud services we can help enable Antstream to reach more players."

Over at the project's official website, and the Microsoft Store, you can learn more about Antstream Arcade's arrival on Xbox. Let the retro fun begin... on 21st July.

Read more on Xbox:

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.