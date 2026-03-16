We all love free stuff, don't we? Well, that's exactly what you'll get with our WWE 2K26 Locker Codes.

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Redeeming one of these codes will net you all sorts of great rewards, including card packs, VC, MyFaction cards, Tokens and more.

You won't want to miss out on our other codes pages either, for games including Raid: Shadow Legends, Clash Royale, Monopoly Go, Genshin Impact

But for all the Locker Codes in WWE 2K26 that you can use right now, read on for the full list.

Full list of WWE 2K26 Locker Codes (March 2026)

Here are all of the currently available WWE 2K26 Locker codes:

Active codes

There are currently no active Locker Codes for WWE 2K26.

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Expired codes

BSTINTWRLD26 – 1x Aftershock Series 1 Basic Pack, 1x Momentum Series 1 Basic Pack (Expired 13 March 2026)

MZFGCPCR – 32,500x VC (Expired 12 March 2026)

How to redeem Locker Codes in WWE 2K26 explained

Previously, you were able to redeem Locker Codes in the MyFaction mode, but as of WWE 2K26, that's changed.

It's still pretty easy, but you'll have to follow these quick steps instead:

From the main menu, navigate to the options tab using R1/RB Find and select the 'Locker Codes' option, and then the subsequent 'Locker Code' option Enter your chosen code into the text box on screen The game will briefly check the validity of your code, and assuming you've entered it correctly and it hasn't expired yet… Enjoy your rewards!

A little pop-up will appear telling you where you can find your rewards, but aside from that, that's all there is to it!

The only thing that you may struggle to find at first is card packs, which can be found in the Unopened Packs tab of the Store in MyFaction.

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