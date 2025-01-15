WWE 2K25 roster: Confirmed and rumoured wrestlers revealed
All the wrestlers that you'll be able to square off as in the ring.
WWE games are known for their extensive rosters, and WWE 2K25 is expected to be no different.
Now that we know the next iteration is on the way, it's time to turn our attention to who will make the cut.
Not taking into account downloadable content, the previous WWE featured over 250 playable characters. That's an impressive number, one not even the likes of Super Smash Bros, Marvel Rivals or Overwatch can compete with.
So the next step for publisher 2K is no doubt to go even bigger? Will this be the time to cross the 300 mark?
Well, we won't have long to wait, with more news surrounding WWE 2K25 confirmed to arrive in January and a release date not that far behind.
In the meantime, here are all the confirmed wrestlers and some speculation as to who else could feature.
Who is the WWE 2K25 cover star?
2K has all but confirmed that Roman Reigns will be the cover star for WWE 2K25.
The first tease of the game was revealed in a clip during Netflix's Monday Night Raw in January 2025, which starred the Samoan wrestler. As a result, it's fair to assume he will be the main star.
Reigns follows in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio, to name a few – all of whom have acted as cover stars for previous WWE titles.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WWE 2K25 confirmed roster
While the full roster has yet to be unveiled, we have some wrestlers confirmed to appear in WWE 2K25. These include:
- Bayley
- Cody Rhodes
- CM Punk
- Damian Priest
- Liv Morgan
- Roman Reigns
WWE 2K25 rumoured roster
Considering that WWE 2K24 consisted of almost 300 wrestlers, we're assuming a similar number will be appearing in WWE 2K25. After all, 2K has expanded the character list with every iteration in recent years.
With that, here are some faces - some obvious, some not so much – that we think will appear in the final game:
- Akam
- Becky Lynch
- Brian Pillman – signed a WWE Legends contract
- Bruce Prichard
- Chris Sabin
- Earthquake
- Elektra Lopez
- Erick Rowan
- John Cena
- Mickie James
- Naomi
- Paul Heyman – appears in reveal video alongside Roman Reigns
- Rezar
- The Rock
- Tama Tonga
- Tonga Loa
- Victoria – signed a WWE Legends contract
For a better idea, check out the full WWE 2K24 roster, with many of them likely to return. Thankfully, we don't have long to wait, with more details set to arrive on 27th January 2025.
WWE 2K is scheduled to launch across PlayStation, Xbox and PC sometime before 31st March 2025.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Matt Poskitt is a freelance journalist who specialises in arts and culture – be that movies, TV, video games, tech or otherwise. Matt headed up the games and entertainment section at T3 (Future Publishing), alongside being found across The Guardian, CNET, PC Gamer Mag, GamesIndustry.biz, Insider, iNews, IGN, TechRadar, PC Gamer Mag, NME and many more.