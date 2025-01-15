Not taking into account downloadable content, the previous WWE featured over 250 playable characters. That's an impressive number, one not even the likes of Super Smash Bros, Marvel Rivals or Overwatch can compete with.

So the next step for publisher 2K is no doubt to go even bigger? Will this be the time to cross the 300 mark?

Well, we won't have long to wait, with more news surrounding WWE 2K25 confirmed to arrive in January and a release date not that far behind.

In the meantime, here are all the confirmed wrestlers and some speculation as to who else could feature.

Who is the WWE 2K25 cover star?

Roman Reigns.

2K has all but confirmed that Roman Reigns will be the cover star for WWE 2K25.

The first tease of the game was revealed in a clip during Netflix's Monday Night Raw in January 2025, which starred the Samoan wrestler. As a result, it's fair to assume he will be the main star.

Reigns follows in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Bianca Belair and Rey Mysterio, to name a few – all of whom have acted as cover stars for previous WWE titles.

WWE 2K25 confirmed roster

CM Punk in WWE 2K25. 2K

While the full roster has yet to be unveiled, we have some wrestlers confirmed to appear in WWE 2K25. These include:

Bayley

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Damian Priest

Liv Morgan

Roman Reigns

WWE 2K25 rumoured roster

The Rock and John Cena in 2013. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Considering that WWE 2K24 consisted of almost 300 wrestlers, we're assuming a similar number will be appearing in WWE 2K25. After all, 2K has expanded the character list with every iteration in recent years.

With that, here are some faces - some obvious, some not so much – that we think will appear in the final game:

Akam

Becky Lynch

Brian Pillman – signed a WWE Legends contract

Bruce Prichard

Chris Sabin

Earthquake

Elektra Lopez

Erick Rowan

John Cena

Mickie James

Naomi

Paul Heyman – appears in reveal video alongside Roman Reigns

Rezar

The Rock

Tama Tonga

Tonga Loa

Victoria – signed a WWE Legends contract

For a better idea, check out the full WWE 2K24 roster, with many of them likely to return. Thankfully, we don't have long to wait, with more details set to arrive on 27th January 2025.

WWE 2K is scheduled to launch across PlayStation, Xbox and PC sometime before 31st March 2025.

