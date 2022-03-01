The wrestling sim, developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, will be the 22nd game in the long-running series and there are no signs at all that it is running out of steam – this one actually looks like it could be the best in some time.

We don't have much time left to wait for the WWE 2K22 release date, which this time will see a big focus put on the legend that is Rey Mysterio.

With new modes and a returning favourite, there is a lot to get excited about with WWE 2K22, and here is all we know about it ahead of its imminent release.

When is the WWE 2K22 release date?

The WWE 2K22 release date is set for Friday 11th March 2022. There's not long left to wait until we get to play the game, then, which should be very welcome news to fans of this franchise.

What platforms can I get WWE 2K22 on?

You have several options for playing WWE 2K22. The game is set to be released on the PS5 and the PS4, while Xbox Series X/S and the Xbox One range of Microsoft consoles will also be home to it. A PC release via Microsoft Windows has also been confirmed.

Can I pre-order WWE 2K22?

Yep, you can order WWE 2K22 online now to make sure that you get hold of it on release day. GAME have the title in stock for each platform, while you can also pick up the game at Amazon.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

WWE 2K22 gameplay

So, you know when you can play WWE 2K22, but what is new with the game for this year?

Well, first up, WWE 2K's MyCareer has gone through a change and has been renamed MyRISE. There are now different stories you can play through depending on if you choose to embark on the mode as a male or female wrestler. Choice will be more of a focus than ever before here, and what alliances – and enemies – you end up with will be almost entirely down to you and how you decide to play.

MyFACTION is a new mode that puts the focus on collecting, managing, and upgrading WWE Superstars. Playing cards will be a big focus here and there will be many of them from across the years of WWE's history.

Cover superstar Rey Mysterio is the face of 2K Showcase this time around which means we get to experience some of the biggest and best moments from his career in the ring.

Also returning for WWE 2K22 is Universe Mode, while MyGM is back for the first time since 2007's SmackDown vs. Raw 2008 – it went by the name of GM Mode back then. Also, Creation Mode has been opened up somewhat by being cross platform now – so we can all see what we all make regardless of where you play the game.

WWE 2K22 wrestlers and ratings

Here is the full list of which wrestlers will be included in WWE 2K22 – and what ratings they have been given for the game.

AJ Styles: 91

Akira Tozawa: 75

Alexa Bliss: 84

Alexander Wolfe: 77

André the Giant: 88

Angel Garza: 79

Angelo Dawkins: 80

Apollo Crews: 81

Ariya Daivari: 70

Asuka: 90

Austin Theory: 80

Batista: 88

Bayley: 88

Becky Lynch: 92

Beth Phoenix: 87

Bianca Belair: 87

Big Boss Man: 81

Big E: 87

Billie Kay: 77

Bobby Lashley: 91

Booker T: 88

Braun Strowman: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

Brock Lesnar: 94

Cameron Grimes: 79

Candice LeRae: 77

Carmella: 79

Cedric Alexander: 76

Cesaro: 84

Chad Gable: 76

Charlotte Flair: 90

Chyna: 87

Dakota Kai: 79

Damian Priest: 84

Dana Brooke: 74

Danny Burch: 77

Demon Finn Bálor: 90

Dexter Lumis: 79

Diesel: 87

Dolph Ziggler: 82

Dominik Mysterio: 79

Drew Gulak: 79

Drew McIntyre: 91

Eddie Guerrero: 90

Edge: 91

Elias: 75

Ember Moon: 81

Eric Bischoff (nWo 4-Life Edition): 69

Erik: 80

Faarooq: 88

Fabian Aichner: 80

Fandango: 77

Finn Bálor: 87

Goldberg: 88

Gran Metalik: 79

Happy Corbin: 81

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Hulk Hogan: 91

Humberto Carrillo: 77

Io Shirai: 82

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 80

Ivar: 81

Jake “The Snake” Roberts: 85

JBL: 88

Jeff Hardy: 85

Jerry “The King” Lawler: 86

Jey Uso: 85

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart: 86

Jimmy Uso: 85

Jinder Mahal: 77

Joaquin Wilde: 79

John Cena: 92

John Morrison: 80

Johnny Gargano: 82

Jordan Devlin: 79

Kalisto: 74

Kane: 82

Karrion Kross: 84

Kay Lee Ray: 81

Keith Lee: 80

Kevin Nash (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Kevin Owens: 85

Kofi Kingston: 88

Kushida: 79

Kyle O’Reilly: 81

Lacey Evans: 81

Lana: 71

Lince Dorado: 75

Liv Morgan: 77

MACE: 76

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage: 88

Mandy Rose: 80

Mansoor: 80

Marcel Barthel: 79

Maryse: 79

Mia Yim: 79

Mickie James: 81

“Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase: 85

Montez Ford: 82

Mr. McMahon: 76

Murphy: 77

Mustafa Ali: 77

MVP: 80

Naomi: 79

Natalya: 84

Nia Jax: 82

Nikki A.S.H.: 82

Oney Lorcan: 76

Otis: 77

Papa Shango: 79

Pete Dunne: 81

Peyton Royce: 79

R-Truth: 77

Randy Orton: 88

Raquel González: 81

Raul Mendoza: 79

Razor Ramon: 84

RECKONING: 76

Rey Mysterio: 90

Rhea Ripley: 86

Ric Flair: 88

Ricochet: 82

Riddle: 85

Road Dogg Jesse James: 85

Robert Roode: 81

Roderick Strong: 80

Roman Reigns: 95

Rowdy Roddy Piper: 85

Sami Zayn: 80

Samoa Joe: 86

Santos Escobar: 81

Sasha Banks: 88

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Seth Rollins: 91

Shane McMahon: 79

Shawn Michaels: 88

Shayna Baszler: 84

Sheamus: 85

Shelton Benjamin: 81

Shinsuke Nakamura: 88

Shotzi: 77

SLAPJACK: 71

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: 92

Sonya Deville: 77

Stephanie McMahon: 77

Syxx (nWo 4-Life Edition): 88

T-BAR: 76

Tamina: 75

Tegan Nox: 79

The Brian Kendrick: 74

The Miz: 86

The Rock: 93

Timothy Thatcher: 80

Titus O’Neil: 76

Tommaso Ciampa: 84

Toni Storm: 80

Trent Seven: 77

Triple H: 91

Trish Stratus: 88

Tucker: 71

Tyler Bate: 82

Tyler Breeze: 77

Ultimate Warrior: 88

Undertaker: 90

Ministry of Darkness (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 93

Phantom Mask (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 88

Boneyard Match (Undertaker Immortal Pack): 91

William Regal: 85

WALTER: 86

X-Pac: 85

Xavier Woods: 86

WWE 2K22 trailer

We do indeed have a WWE 2K22 trailer and it is a good one. Here is the announcement trailer that should give you a solid idea about what the game will look like when we get to play it later this month. Before the WWE 2K22 release date on 11th March, check this out:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.