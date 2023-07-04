More annoying are the times where there is no planned server maintenance and the game is down for no apparent reason. Whatever is happening, though, there are ways to find out what’s going on.

Read on to find out if WoW is down or not and to see when the next lot of scheduled downtime is set to take place. You’ll also find details of how to check the MMORPG’s server status down below.

Is WoW down? Scheduled downtime incoming

If you can’t log in to World of Warcraft it’s because there is currently a spate of ongoing scheduled server downtime for maintenance. The current scheduled server downtime in WoW is Wednesday 5th July from 3am-4am.

During this period of server maintenance, you won’t be able to log in to the MMO or play it at all considering its always-online status.

The maintenance downtime was confirmed on the official Blizzard website, on which the development team lets us know of any incoming planned server outages. Fingers crossed the downtime lasts no longer than an hour and you can get back into the game as soon as it hits 4:01am.

How to check WoW server status

The best way to check up on the current World of Warcraft server status is to hop on over to the official Blizzard website’s maintenance schedule page. You can find the link in the section of this article above.

Another way to keep track of planned server downtime in WoW is to follow the Blizzard CS EU Twitter page. This should let you in on any incoming server maintenance and downtime attached.

These two methods will let you in on any upcoming server maintenance and will tell you the timings of planned downtime. If you’re unable to log in to the game outside of these planned moments of the MMO being down, however, you may need to look elsewhere.

The game’s page on Down Detector is a solid resource that’ll let you know of other users detailing their own problems with WoW’s servers. If you head to Down Detector and see a large spike of reported outages, you’d best believe the game is going through a period of downtime — scheduled or not.

If you can’t log in and you’re not seeing reports of anyone else with the same issues, however, the issue is most likely on your end. We recommend restarting your PC and/or router if this is the case. If it’s still not working, leave it a while and try again later. Head to Blizzard support if you can’t get in later, though, and raise a ticket.

