"They'd walk up to me and hit me, they'd throw stones at me in the street," he said. "I'd be having dinner with my parents and they'd either throw insults or bread rolls."

The actor went on to say that he then retreated to video games, and that World of Warcraft was his favourite. He loved interacting with people throughout the game and not being judged for who he was on television.

"I was able to forge new relationships that didn’t come with any preconceptions and I was slowly given these rewards in game that, believe it or not, affected my confidence, gave me the boost and before you know it I was able to have a little bit of self-belief again," he said. "I credit World of Warcraft with saving my life."

However, Kazinsky also recognises that this was not necessarily a healthy lifestyle, saying that he gained somewhere around 50 pounds, and would use the various empty soda cans he had around his computer as ashtrays.

Kazinsky is currently starring in the film Warcraft — which is based on his favourite game — and features in the television show Second Chance. He said that he's extremely happy, but he still remembers his video game days with fondness.

“I’ve never been happier than when I was really fat and no one had any expectations of me and I was playing video games," he said.