Slowly but surely, cross-faction integration has been added into WoW and the online RPG could be set to step it up another notch with guilds getting the full cross-faction treatment. It’s something the development team is aware of and is considering.

Make peace, not war(craft) thanks to the introduction of cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft. Ever since they were introduced as part of the Shadowlands 9.2.5 patch, players have been able only to create guilds alongside fellow players in either Alliance or Horde factions. That could be set to change.

If you’re keen to see Alliance and Horde join forces on the regular, you’ll want to read on to find out everything we know about World of Warcraft cross-faction guilds. This includes when we think the feature will be added to the MMORPG.

World of Warcraft cross-faction guilds explained

Cross-faction guilds in World of Warcraft will let you create guilds featuring players that are part of either the Alliance or Horde factions. This would be a major game-changer and is something that fans have been requesting and debating for a while now.

Pat Dawson (WoW production director) explained in an interview with PCGamesN that cross-faction guilds is “something that we are certainly considering”. Dawson added that, while cross-faction guilds implementation is something under consideration, there is “nothing to announce on that” right now.

Cross-faction functionality and events have been slowly incorporated into WoW, and that is something that looks set to continue.

Dawson explained that “as the system evolves, you’re seeing incremental changes being made over time – first was the cross-faction raiding, then cross-faction instances. The next iteration which just changed with the release of Dragonflight is cross-faction tapping.” It sounds like cross-faction guilds should be on the way, but it could be a little ways off yet.

When will World of Warcraft get cross-faction guilds?

Cross-faction guilds should be coming to World of Warcraft eventually, but it’s difficult to know exactly when without an official announcement. All we have to go on is the interview with PCGamesN linked above. Based on that interview, though, it’s relatively safe to say that we should expect cross-faction guilds in WoW sometime soon.

Following on from the cross-faction tapping, it sounds like the development team over at Activision Blizzard is planning a couple more cross-faction upgrades before committing fully to cross-faction guilds.

Pat Dawson explains that following “part two” of cross-faction integration, cross-faction tapping, the development team will “see what’s next, and what’s next after that, and eventually move toward a world where” it is “looking to do something like [cross-faction guilds] in the future.”

Dawson adds that “in terms of timeline” there is nothing he can share. It will happen when it happens. Hopefully, World of Warcraft cross-faction guilds are made a reality sooner rather than later. We’ll update this page when any official announcement regarding a cross-faction guilds release date is made.

