Victoria 3 does, thankfully, zip through 19th century diplomatic negotiations a tad faster than they occurred in real life, but you can speed things up even more for those who want to get to the good stuff quickly.

Only 12 years after the last entry, Victoria 3 has finally been released allowing players to enjoy again this mix of strategy, real-world history and Victorian aesthetic.

You'll just need to use the Victoria 3 codes and console commands, which is a lot easier than it sounds. We'll explain all below.

How to use Victoria 3 codes and console commands

You'll need to enable debug mode in order to use the Victoria 3 codes and console commands, which must be activated before you launch the game. Thankfully, the process is nice and simple:

Right-click on Victoria 3 in your Steam library

Select Properties

In the General tab, locate the Launch Option box

Type '-debug_mode' in the box

Start Victoria 3

Once Victoria 3 launches, it will now be in debug mode. You'll be able to press the ~ (tilde) key to open the console menu and enter the cheat codes below.

Victoria 3 codes and console commands full list

You can now use the following console commands whenever and however you like. Just be aware that this can cause the game to become unstable, and a deer head appearing on the map screen will mean that errors have been detected.

You can also use a few cheats without codes while in debug mode - pressing CTRL and ALT together will allow you to instantly annex any state you click on, while the debug console also has buttons that allow you to change your nation's constitution.

Bearing that in mind, here's the full list of Victoria 3 console commands:

add_approval (interest group) (amount) – increases your approval rating with a specific interest group

– increases your approval rating with a specific interest group add_clout (interest group) (amount) – increases your clout rating with a specific interest group

– increases your clout rating with a specific interest group add_loyalists (culture) (amount) – increases loyalist population in your country

– increases loyalist population in your country add_radicals (culture) (amount) – increases radical population in your country

– increases radical population in your country add_relations (county) (amount) – increases your relations with a specific country

– increases your relations with a specific country add_war_support (country) (amount) – increases war support with a specific country

– increases war support with a specific country annex (country tag) – annexes a specific country

– annexes a specific country changestatepop (state ID) (population type) – changes a specific state’s population

– changes a specific state’s population change_law (law) (country) – changed the law in a specific country

– changed the law in a specific country disable_ai – disables the AI

– disables the AI enable_ai – enables the AI

– enables the AI fastenact – fast enact mode

– fast enact mode fasthire – fast hire mode

– fast hire mode fastinstitutions – fast institutions mode

– fast institutions mode fastinterests – fast interests mode

– fast interests mode fastmoblize – fast mobilize mode

– fast mobilize mode fastravels – fast travel mode

– fast travel mode fastrevoultion – fast revolution mode

– fast revolution mode fastsearch – fast search mode

– fast search mode help – shows available commands

– shows available commands ignore_government_support – allows you to disable the government support function

– allows you to disable the government support function kill_character (name) – allows you to kill a specific character

– allows you to kill a specific character money (amount) – adds a specific amount of money to your treasury

– adds a specific amount of money to your treasury norevolution – disables future revolutions

– disables future revolutions nosecession – disables future secessions

– disables future secessions observe – enables observe mode

– enables observe mode own (province or state region tag) (country) – gives ownership of a specific province or state region to a specific country

– gives ownership of a specific province or state region to a specific country popstat – displays your total active population

– displays your total active population portait editor – allows you to edit your portrait

– allows you to edit your portrait province borders (true/false) – allows you to either enable or disable province borders

– allows you to either enable or disable province borders research (technology key) – gives your country a specific technology

– gives your country a specific technology screenshot – captures your screen

– captures your screen settings – pulls up your in-game settings

– pulls up your in-game settings set_devestation_level (state) (amount) – changes the devastation level for a specific state

– changes the devastation level for a specific state set_pollution_level (state or region) (amount) – sets a specific pollution level to a specific state or region

– sets a specific pollution level to a specific state or region skip_migration – skips migration

– skips migration switchlanguage (desired language) – changed your game language

– changed your game language tag (country) – allows you to play as a specific country

– allows you to play as a specific country test event (event name) (x) (y) (state) – spawns a specific event at location coordinates

– spawns a specific event at location coordinates test objectives (subgoal key) – allows you to test an objective

– allows you to test an objective treaty port (state) – gives treaty port to a specific state

– gives treaty port to a specific state version – displays the current game version

– displays the current game version wagerate (building) (rate) – allows you to change a building’s wage to a specific rate

– allows you to change a building’s wage to a specific rate yeomen – makes the game’s AI agree to all proposals and offers

