This latest evolution in the World of Darkness series focuses on three very different bloodsuckers, all with very different skills, which should make for an interesting story and gameplay experience.

When is the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong release date? If that question has been plaguing you of late, you've come to the right place for some answers.

There's Galeb, a brooding and cynical 300-year-old member of clan Venture. Leysha is a prophet and a mother, and a member of the enigmatic clan Malkavian. Emem is a sprightly 100 years old, a jazz diva and member of the seductive Toreador clan.

So, when can you play Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong? Keep on reading to learn all about it.

When is the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong release date?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong's release date is Thursday 19th May. Get ready for all the vampire action you can handle.

If you're already feeling the cravings for blood, you can order your copy now from retailers including CD Keys and GameByte.

Which consoles can play Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong?

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5, which means plenty of choices to get your teeth into. It will also be available on PC.

What is the price of Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?

Your immortal soul! Hang on, no...

There are different options for purchasing the latest iteration of the Vampire game series. You can choose from either the Standard Edition on Digital or Physical media, both of which offer the base game and alternate outfits pack. The digital edition also grants access to the Coteries of New York expansion (on consoles only), while the physical includes the vinyl soundtrack.

You can expect to pay around £39.95 and £44.99 for the Standard Edition.

The Primogen Edition, meanwhile, offers the same basic goodies as the Standard, plus the Artifacts Pack, Victoria Ash DLC and Cross-Gen play (on consoles). That will set you back around £58.49 if you pre-order.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong gameplay

A video posted by publisher Nacon Benelux (which, if you ask us, sounds like the name of a vampire) shows off some of the bloody gameplay to be found lurking in Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong. Take a look below to see what's in store.

Is there a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong?

There is indeed a trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong! And you can find it lurking below...

When the time comes, with that Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong release date on 19th May, we wish you happy vamping!

