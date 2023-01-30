But who are the best characters? When you first set out, the only option is the whip-wielding Belmont-esque character Antonio. But the more you play, the more choice you get - and eventually you'll have a whopping 41 characters to choose from!

It's been over a year since the release of Vampire Survivors, and the game has gone from strength to strength. The roguelike horror has proven to be both fun, addictive, and a big hit with gamers across platforms.

We've picked our favourites below!

Vampire Survivors tier list: Best characters ranked

Before we get on with the list, we're obliged to explain how our tier system works. Tier 1 - best. Tier 3 - worst. Simple, right? Now let's get on with it.

Tier 1 characters

Imelda Belpaese

Poe Ratcho

Red Death

Pugnala Provola

These characters are, in our view, the ones to go for. We understand that Poe is a controversial choice (having less health than pretty much anyone), but The Garlic – his starting weapon – is a defence that can't be ignored. As for Red Death and Pugnala - nobody can disagree with us there. And how badass is Imelda? Cheapest character, and easiest to use.

Tier 2 characters

Dommario

Bianca Ramba

Antonio

We put Antonio here because as well as being the game's de facto protagonist, he's actually not that bad. And while Dommario might be the slowest character in the game, his King Bible - once upgraded - is an excellent attack and defence weapon. The ghostly character of Bianca is quite under-appreciated, too, with her wheel-like Carréllo.

Tier 3 characters

Iguana Gallo Valletto

Divano Thelma

Toastie

While these characters are technically the "worst" when it comes to ease of play, that doesn't mean it's not worth giving them a go. After all, what's the point of a game without a challenge?

We hope you enjoy surviving vampires!

