That’s right, we haven’t yet had a full reveal of the game. All we’ve seen thus far is a logo and a window for when we can expect to see more. At least we know it’s actually real.

As there is nothing confirmed about the game as of writing, expect a speculation overload down below with leaks, rumours and our own thoughts on things as placeholders until EA officially unveils it all. Expect updates to this page as more is revealed.

Read on to find out when we think the UFC 5 release date will be, if you can pre-order, which consoles it’s on and more.

The UFC 5 release date has not been confirmed but we’re expecting it by the end of 2023/early 2024.

This is based purely on the fact that the full reveal of the game is scheduled to take place sometime in September. We will update this page with the confirmed release date as soon as EA Sports is good enough to reveal it.

Can I pre-order UFC 5?

You cannot pre-order UFC 5. Considering we have seen nothing of the game in action and that there is currently no confirmed release date, this was to be expected.

If you wish to stay as up-to-date with UFC 5 as possible, however, you can sign up for the official newsletter. Signing up for that will grant let you “receive the latest UFC 5 news, updates, behind-the-scenes content, exclusive offers, and more”.

Which consoles and platforms can play UFC 5?

It’s unclear what consoles and platforms can play UFC 5, but expect it to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The fourth game, which launched back in August 2020, was released on PS4 and Xbox One, so its sequel will more than likely be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with current-gen and past-gen versions being developed à la FIFA 23 and EA Sports FC 24.

UFC 5 gameplay and story details

Nothing is currently known about the specifics of the gameplay and modes on offer in UFC 5. Details regarding gameplay are likely to be unveiled during the game’s full reveal in September.

Expect plenty of Ultimate Fighting Championship action, though, as the name and branding suggest. The roster should offer the most up-to-date selection of real-life mixed martial arts fighters to select in a variety of different modes.

UFC 4 introduced new grappling and takedown physics, customisation options, and an improved career mode - and only just received a selection of playable fighters in a free update this summer.

If UFC 5 does launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 as expected, we are likely to see a bump up in graphical fidelity and physics (fingers crossed). We’ll find out more during the game’s full reveal this September.

Is there a UFC 5 trailer?

There’s a tiny teaser trailer that shows off the game’s logo, which you can see via the tweet embedded below:

Again, we’ll update this page with new information regarding its release date, gameplay and modes, platform availability, pre-orders and new trailers as and when more is confirmed in September.

