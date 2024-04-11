The new currency is part of the Into the Light seasonal activity that has seen new maps, a new mode, the return of fan favourite weapons and even a new social space.

It's sizeable, considering The Final Shape expansion is expected in June this year.

Naturally, players want to earn as many of the Trophies of Bravery as soon as possible to reap the rewards, so we've gathered up some of the best ways to start farming the currency.

More like this

How to get Trophies of Bravery in Destiny 2: Into the Light explained

Hall of Champions in Destiny 2. Bungie

There are a few foolproof methods for unlocking every Trophy of Bravery.

By doing so, you can access the Brave Arsenal of weapons, including the Blast Furnace, Hammerhead, Recluse, Succession and more.

Many of these were previously taken away, so you want to grab them while you can. In total, 450 Trophies of Brave are needed to open every single Brave chest.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Onslaught mode

The new three-player wave-based mode headlines Into the Light and, unsurprisingly, is one of the best ways to farm Trophies of Bravery. While not the shortest of activities, finishing one pretty much guarantees at least one Trophy of Bravery.

Into the Light quests

As part of the latest update, lots of new Into the Light quests are available that, if completed, will reward Trophies of Bravery. These are updated regularly.

Shaxx reputation

The Titan manager of the Crucible and now vendor within the Hall of Champions rewards up to 100 Trophies of Bravery if you can level up your reputation enough.

You can find Shaxx at the back of the building, setting certain requirements to be completed in Onslaught matches.

Playlist activities

By generally playing Destiny 2, players have the chance to earn more Trophies of Bravery. It's less likely than Onslaught, but still possible, be that matches from Crucible or Strikes.

Destiny 2 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.