Trinity Trigger is a mash-up of '90s-style retro RPGs and modern fast-paced combat, resulting in a unique and exciting take on JRPGs that has had fans waiting patiently.

Trinity Trigger has already been making waves in Japan, and now Western audiences finally have a date confirming when the much-anticipated game will arrive.

Luckily it looks like the wait will soon be over, and will very much be worth it - here's everything we know about Trinity Trigger.

Trinity Trigger will be released on consoles on 16th May 2023 in Europe. North American players will get the game a tad earlier on 25th April 2023.

The PC version will also launch on Steam on 25th April 2023.

Trinity Trigger was released in Japan all the way back in September 2022, giving Western players an agonising eight-month wait - which is thankfully nearly over!

Can I pre-order Trinity Trigger?

Yes, you can! Amazon UK is listing the game now, with a price of £44.99, meaning you can place your Trinity Trigger pre-order nice and early by clicking the link in this sentence.

Which consoles and platforms can play Trinity Trigger?

Trinity Trigger will be available on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

There's no news on an Xbox version just yet - the console often misses out on JRPGs, so don't hold your breath for a port to the Microsoft platform.

Trinity Trigger gameplay and story details

In Trinity Trigger you'll fittingly play as three main characters, young heroes out to save the continent of Trinitia. The continent was almost destroyed by clashes between the Gods of Order and the Gods of Chaos, who now choose 'God Warriors' to fight in their name instead.

Quiet young man Cyan has now been burdened with the title of 'Warrior of Chaos' who now sets out on a quest with companions Elise and Zantis to defy the gods and save his land.

The three will be accompanied by Triggers, strange creatures that can transform into eight different types of weapons that can be changed at whim during battle.

You can play solo and switch between the three main characters, or play local co-op with up to two other friends as you explore the vast world of Trinitia, clear Arma dungeons and reveal secrets by chatting with the townsfolk.

The game has drawn many comparisons to Secret of Mana - which is fitting as the two games share the same worldbuilding artist and composer.

Is there a Trinity Trigger trailer?

Yes! It nicely showcases the impressive art style as well as the fast-paced combat. Have a look below:

