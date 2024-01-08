Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

It's worth being aware that nothing has been announced by Epic at this time, but that doesn't stop the web from speculating. Even Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has briefly commented on the possibility, prompting many to assume the US rapper's return is imminent.

Let's dive into what's actually been said so far, when Travis Scott could potentially pop up in Fortnite again and what his history with the game looks like.

Will Travis Scott come back to Fortnite? Rumours explained

Epic Games

Rumours have begun to build since June 2023 that Travis Scott might return to Fortnite in some form, with players seemingly desperate to get their hands on the highly sought-after Icon Series outfit after it was vaulted three years ago by Epic.

The hashtag #BringBackTravisScott has also been shared by several players campaigning for its return, something Epic has done in the past with previous collaborations.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney responded to a fan's question (via X, formerly Twitter) regarding the return of Travis Scott in the game, after the rapper did not face criminal charges surrounding the Astroworld concert in 2021.

"Travis Scott is welcome in Fortnite. I’m just not in the loop on item shop rotations so I don’t know what’s coming when, or what specific agreements with celebrities and brands affect the timing of those decisions," wrote Sweeney back in June 2023.

More like this

This all seems to suggest that while nothing has officially been confirmed, Travis Scott and the Travis Scott Icon Series skin could return to Fortnite at some point.

When could Travis Scott return to Fortnite? Our prediction

No official timeline has been provided as to whether Travis Scott will return to Fortnite by Epic Games.

That said, we think there's a chance the rapper could appear in Fortnite Festival in some capacity – potentially in April. Our thinking behind this is that Travis Scott's Astronomical event took place within Fortnite between 23rd and 24th April 2020. Epic could then use this occasion to reintroduce the skin as part of the third anniversary. The last time the Travis Scott skin was available via the in-game store was 27th April 2020.

When was Travis Scott in Fortnite before? A recap

Travis Scott first appeared in Fortnite in April 2020 as part of the virtual Astrnomnical concert in Chapter 2: Season 2 with over 27 million players jumping into the event.

Five screenings of the event were held on 23rd April and 24th April 2020. Five songs were performed, including: Sicko Mode (featuring Drake), Stargazing, Goosebumps (featuring Kendrick Lamar), Highest in the Room and The Scotts (featuring Kid Cudi).

The rapper also appeared in the Item Shop with an Icon Series outfit that was available for 1,500 V-bucks and an Astronomical Bundle for 2,500 V-bucks.

To this day, many fans regard the Travis Scott Fortnite collaboration as the best in-game concert with the Icon Series outfit also seen as one of the rarest to obtain since its long absence. Many are now hoping for its return.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

