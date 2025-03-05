After the successful return of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 in 2020, hopes had been high for 3+4 soon after, but with developer Vicarious Visions being merged into Activision's sister company Blizzard, many fans had long since given up hope of its existence.

Thankfully, Chicago-based developer Iron Galaxy, the studio behind Killer Instinct and Divekick, has taken up the mantle to bring Pro Skater back to the masses.

And fans won't have to wait too much longer to jump back on their boards, with Activision confirming that the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 release date is 11th July 2025.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rumours of the game's existence spread on social media in February with some supposed leaks confirming that the game's reveal was to take place imminently.

This was all but confirmed in late February, when the official Tony Hawk's Pro Skater social media accounts began teasing a reveal scheduled for 4th March.

Like Pro Skater 1+2, 3+4 will be more than a direct remake, adding in new content such as fresh parks, tricks and skaters, including two-time Olympic gold medallist Yuto Horigome.

But alongside the new content, plenty of fan-favourite features will be making a return, most notably Doom Guy as a guest skater, though he will only be available as part of the Digital Deluxe Editions, along with some bonus music and customisation options.

Pre-order bonuses for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Activision.

For anyone willing to shell out for the collector's edition, there's a particularly cool reward, with buyers receiving a limited-edition skateboard deck from Birdhouse, Tony Hawk's own company (you'll have to provide your own wheels, though).

Perhaps most importantly of all, the game's soundtrack has been updated to feature a mix of old favourites from the original game and newer tunes.

Alongside the news was a reveal trailer showing off some of the game's maps, comparing their original graphics with the sleek new modern look.

The game is currently available for pre-order on PC via Steam, Battle.net and the Windows store, PS5, Xbox Series X/S (including via Game Pass) and, perhaps surprisingly, Nintendo Switch, links to all of which can be found on the game's official website.

A launch on the the Switch likely means that the game will also be available for the Nintendo Switch 2 when the console launches later this year.

Players who pre-order the game will receive a few benefits, like three-day early access, a wireframe skin for Tony Hawk, and the chance to play a demo of the Foundry skate park in June.

Read more on Gaming:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.