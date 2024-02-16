While the Platinum situation is definitely one of the most bizarre we've seen for some time, there are literally hundreds of trophies for Lara Croft to collect across the three games.

These are broken down into the main trophies, several secret trophies and then a further selection of trophies designed for every game's expansion.

For sure, getting them all will keep you busy for hours on end. Just remember to read up on our Tomb Raider Remastered review to see if the new ports are worth picking up.

For those trophy hunters among us, head below for the full list of achievements in Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider 2 and Tomb Raider 3.

Does Tomb Raider Remastered have a Platinum trophy?

Tomb Raider Remastered. Aspyr

Yes and no. Tomb Raider Remastered has a Platinum trophy for PlayStation 4, but does not have one for PlayStation 5.

This odd decision was confirmed by developer Aspyr in a statement provided to IGN ahead of launch.

"The PlayStation 4 version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered features a Platinum trophy, while the PS5 version does not. Players will receive both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered with their purchase."

Tomb Raider Remastered trophy guide: Full list of achievements for TR 1-3

Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Remastered. Aspyr

The full list of trophies/achievements for Tomb Raider Remastered can be found below:

Tomb Raider

The Unfound Tomb of Qualopec (Bronze) – Finish Peru chapter

Look Over Us Kindly, Tihocan (Bronze) – Finish Greece chapter

Little Vacation Riot's Over (Bronze) – Finish Egypt chapter

Codex of Peru (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Peru

Codex of Greece (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Greece

Codex of Egypt (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Egypt

Welcome to My Home! (Bronze) – Complete all exercises in Lara's Home

Do Uzi This One? (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzis in Egypt

Bullseye! (Bronze) – Swan dive in a hole with water surrounded by fire

Leave Them Sucking Wind (Bronze) – Defeat every possible enemy in one walkthrough

Secret Door (Bronze) – It's not right time to be here. There's a door for you

You Corner Bug (Bronze) – Get unreachable medipack in Palace Midas

I Only Play for Sport! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 5 hours

Deadline (Bronze) – Find all 36 ways to die

Pharming Health (Bronze) – Collect all medipacks in a single level

After Us the Deluge! (Bronze) – Make all shuttered floor panels crash on a single walkthrough

So Salacia (Bronze) – Come out of water on your last breath in Neptune's room

I Am No Heracles (Bronze) – Climb upside unharmed before boulder ends its way in Atlas's room

You Are Really Loki (Bronze) – Don't let thunder hit you in Thor's room

Dionysius' Wisdom (Bronze) – Let only one sword hurt you in Damocles's room

Hardy Raider (Silver) – Beat the game without using any medipacks

Tempered Lara (Bronze) – Catch fire and put it out with water

Hard Boiled (Bronze) – Beat the game using only Lara's guns

Tomb Cleaner (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough

Play It Like You Did on a Console in 1996 (Bronze) – Save 86 times or less in a single walkthrough

Shelley's Encore (Bronze) – Make Lara scream twice when falling

The Apex Predator (Bronze) – Defeat a wolf while you are both in the air

Pet This Cat (Bronze) – Do a handstand on the Sphinxes face

Dance With Wolves (Bronze) – Gather 11 wolves in front of 4 toltec warriors

Ave, Lara! (Bronze) – Stand in emperor's box and sentence 10 animals on the arena to death

Only the Brave Deserve the Flair (Bronze) – Swan dive to the floor from a maximum height to stay alive

Lethal and Loaded (Bronze) – Find the shotgun before collecting any cogs

Exaggerated Threat (Bronze) – Defuse all swords in Damocles without being hurt

On Incredible Tales (Bronze) – Let Centaurs live in Greece

Kong's Fate (Bronze) – Make the gorilla from the arena die at the highest point possible

Enter the Crocodile (Bronze) – Take 6 items underwater in one breath

Thor's Mercy (Bronze) – Let the block fall on your head in Thor's Room

Feast Your Eyes on This! (Bronze) – Take a close look at tons of gold

May They Rest in Ukhu Pacha (Bronze) – Take a close look at two Incan mummies

Circus of Vilcabamba (Bronze) – Look at the bears standing on hind legs

Why Did It Have to Be Snakes? (Bronze) – Take a close look at the snakes

Kon-Tiqsi-Wiraqucha (Bronze) – Go in to get the gold idol and exit through the same window

It's About Time! (Bronze) – Take a close look at all ancient time devices

There's So Much to Remember Here (Bronze) – Open Photo Mode

Like Dorothy (Bronze) – Use a level skip cheat code

The Cataclysm of Atlantis (Bronze) – Finish Atlantis chapter

Codex of Atlantis (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Atlantis

Not So Late for the Prize Giving! (Bronze) – Defeat Pierre

Pain in Your Brain! (Bronze) – Defeat Larson

It's Personal Now! (Bronze) – Defeat Cowboy

Yes, I'm Firing at You! (Bronze) – Defeat Skater enemy

Cheese! (Bronze) – Defeat Bald enemy

Kind of Evolution on Steroids (Bronze) – Defeat Natla's new breed

Yes, I can (Bronze) – Defeat the third Ruler of Atlantis

Shell Sucker! (Bronze) – Defeat Bald enemy using shotgun

Curses, Like Chickens, Come Home to Roost (Bronze) – Finish Natla with her own production guns

Au Revoir! (Bronze) – Make Pierre go away using magnums

Midas' Touch (Bronze) – Become golden Lara

Raid Not Kill (Bronze) – Do not hurt T-Rex

T-Rextinct (Bronze) – Defeat T-Rex

Clever Girl (Bronze) – Don't let velociraptors bite you in Peru

Mummy, I'm Scared! (Bronze) – Make one of Qualopec's guardians fall down

Be Like Prince (Bronze) – Don't get hurt through your doppelganger

Consolidate the Material (Bronze) – Beat the new game on New Game+

I'm Not Falling for This Trick (Bronze) – Take a secret in Natla's Mines without stepping on trap slide

Watch Your Step (Bronze) – Where the pyramid meets the water, step on only one surface square

QTN (Bronze) – Stand on the thrones of all three rulers

Tomb Raider: Unfinished Business

Miu (Bronze) – Finish Shadow of the Cat levels

Business Is Finland (Bronze) – Finish Unfinished Business levels

Codex of Cat (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Egypt

Codex of Hive (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Atlantis

Emergency Escape (Bronze) – Finish Atlantean Stronghold level in less than 5 minutes

Gifts of Wonderland (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough

Bastet's Stash (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzi ammo in Return to Egypt level

To Arms (Bronze) – Get all weapons in Atlantis levels

Let's Stretch Together (Bronze) – Do a handstand near the highest cat statue in front of the temple

How Do I Get It? (Bronze) – Squeeze in for a medipack

Roll, Action! (Bronze) – Make all the boulders except that one roll in a single walkthrough

On Tiptoes (Bronze) – Avoid triggering the boulders until using any two levers across the room

Not Too Late (Bronze) – Defeat every Atlantean creature in Unfinished Business levels

Down the Rabbit Hole (Bronze) – Make a long swan dive for someone who is winking at you

I'm Not a Pin (Bronze) – Jump over two boulders outside without taking damage

Like Alice (Bronze) – Listen to the biggest cat face under the night sky

That Belongs in a Museum! (Bronze) – Take a close look at the preserved Egyptian vase

Cat's Cunnings (Bronze) – Enter the temple without moving two adjacent blocks

No Feline Vision (Bronze) – Turn on the lights in the temple

Sokoban (Bronze) – Get all secret items and leave the room by moving the blocks no more than 24 times

Schmitty's Leap (Bronze) – Get the secret on the high rock by making a swan dive jump

Crocodile Rock (Bronze) – Get all items without killing any crocodiles there

Exhausted (Bronze) – Take Lara so far into the desert that she dies

Ben-Hur (Bronze) – Defeat two centaurs in the arena using only Lara's pistols without taking damage

Leap of Faith (Bronze) – Swan dive to the hole in the end of Atlantean Stronghold level

I See Goals, I Don't See Obstacles (Bronze) –Do not use sides to take the only secret in The Hive

Lucky Diver (Bronze) – Collect eleven underwater items in one breath

Not the First Raider Here (Bronze) – Stare at Lara's ancient image on the wall for 5 seconds

Jaws of Deaths (Bronze) – Jump over the three boulders on the center road on the way to the cat image without getting hurt

Behind Cat's Eyes (Bronze) – Check out what those big eyes are hiding

Alone in the Dark (Bronze) – Die in a very dark mysterious place

Pitfall (Bronze) – Get out of the trap room alive leaving it clear

Tomb Raider 2

I Only Play for Sport! Still! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 6 hours

Ready to Raid! (Bronze) – Finish the assault course in 1:20 or less

Delivery People Have Finally Arrived (Bronze) – Check out your treasury

Crime and Punishment (Bronze) – Lure the butler into the fridge, wait for him to make a bad sound and lock him in there

Crane Drive (Bronze) – Dive to a lake from the top of the guardhouse

I'm Not Climbing the Walls for This (Bronze) – Do not use the ledge, but take no damage from the flying blades in The Great Wall

Let's Saddle Up (Bronze) – Jump into the boat from the highest height possible

No Time for the Plague (Bronze) – Don't let the rats bite you

Cooler than Moonraker (Bronze) – Jump from a boat to another boat, making the first one blow up on mines

Emergency Exit (Bronze) – Break any window with yourself in a jump

Pollen Allergy (Bronze) – Don't move the flower block in Bartoli's Hideout

Moving Doesn't Change Who You Are (Bronze) – Obtain library key without moving chandeliers

Bartoli Stash (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzis in the boathouse

Like Father Like Son (Bronze) – Shine a light on Gianni Bartoli

With Respect for Cultural Heritage (Bronze) – Cross the broken roof by dropping only three wooden panels in Opera House

Gold Digger (Bronze) – Take the golden one before the rest of the secret dragons in Opera House

Fight off the B's (Bronze) – Break all the windows with your enemy's initials

In a Rush (Bronze) – Do not remove either of the two blocks from the wall near the fire area

Anger Management (Bronze) – Have Lara get so mad about missing the helicopter that she explodes in a jump

The True Dettox of Evil (Bronze) – Get hidden M16 rifle in Diving Area

Like Caesar (Bronze) – Go through the water shaft in one breath with a gold dragon in your backpack

Nervous Wreck (Bronze) – Finish Wreck of the Maria Doria level by swan diving into the water and swimming to the end in one breath without taking damage

Attentiveness Rewarded (Bronze) – Find a shortcut to avoid entering a room with two levers and moving a block on a blue duct in Living Quarters

No Unnecessary Moves (Bronze) – Do not break the floor panel to get the gold secret in Living Quarters

10.10 (Bronze) – Perform a somersault dive into the water

20.10 (Bronze) – Perform double somersault dive into the water

No Fish Soup Today (Bronze) – Don't hurt the sharks, but don't let them bite you either

Fire Safety (Bronze) – Catch fire from every possible enemy and extinguish it in the water

A Land Walk (Bronze) – Get the cabin key from the inflatable raft without swimming in the underground lake

Tibetan Osteopathy (Bronze) – In the first cave of Tibetan Foothills, break the ice wall with tour back and survive

The Tibetan Express (Bronze) – Slip next to the two blocks on the snowmobile

An Unexpected Visit (Bronze) – Do not use the tall ladder to enter the monastery

The End Doesn't Justify the Means (Bronze) – Prevent the monks from being killed

Per Aspera Ad Astra (Bronze) – Get through the obstacles to the trapdoor key with the jade dragon and no damage

Anuttara-Samyak-Sambodhi (Bronze) – Light a flare in front of the mystical eyes

And I want it Now! (Bronze) – As the snowball moves, manage to get the Tibetan Mask in 25 seconds or less

Snowballs Champion (Bronze) – Reach the top of the hill and make it back to the gate before the avalanche completely stops at the bottom

Recess Bell (Bronze) – Ring the fourth bell and reach the ladder, stepping on the slides no more than four times

Better Not Slip Here (Bronze) – Illuminate the deepest chasm

Wipeout Master (Bronze) – Pass four swinging obstacles in Temple of Xian without slowing down and getting hurt

On Equal Terms (Bronze) – Do not hurt Xian swordsmen while they are levitating but eliminate all of them

No Crazy Golf (Bronze) – Let the green boulders stay where they are

Souvenirs From Around the Globe (Silver) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough

Starring One More Time (Bronze) – Beat the game on New Game+

Very Hard Boiler (Bronze) – Beat the game using only Lara's pistols

These Doors Are Waiting (Bronze) – Finish the Great Wall chapter

Via Caravelli, Venice! (Bronze) – Finish Venice chapter

We Are Searching the Right Place (Bronze) – Finish Offshort Rig and Maria Doria chapter

Lara Stamps Out Yeti!!! (Bronze) – Finish Tibet chapter

To the Sins and Fortunes of Marco Bartoli! (Bronze) – Finish Temple of Xian chapter

I think I've Seen Enough (Bronze) – Finish Home Sweet Home chapter

Codex of China (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in the Great Wall, Tibet and Temple of Xian levels

Codes of Italy (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Venice levels

Codex of Bartoli (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Offshore Rig levels

Codex of Maria Doria (Bronze) – collect all secrets in Maria Dora levels

Extinct Is Extinct (Bronze) – Defeat both T-Rexes with no evidence

I'm Not Your Tourist (Bronze) – Finish the Venice level without ever getting on a boat

Don't Even Need to Wet My Feet (Bronze) – Stay out of the water before you get your guns back in Offshore Rig

Who's the Cat and Who's the Mouse (Bronze) – Find the hidden snow leopard

Public Service (Bronze) – Drop all the icicles in the Tibetan levels without being hurt

Eco-Friendly (Bronze) – Beat Tibetan Foothills on Foot

Hero of Reaching Unreachable Supplies (Bronze) – Get unreachable medipack

Silk Cave (Bronze) – Clear the spider cave without a scratch using only Lara's guns

No Grill Today (Silver) – Make the dragon breathe fire on you five times during the final battle, but do not ignite

I Really Think I've Seen Enough! (Bronze) – Make Fiamma Nera boss appear in the final cutscene

Let's Dance (Bronze) – Defeat all enemies in the ball room while music is on

Tomb Raider 2: Golden Mask

Comrade Croft (Bronze) – Finish Melnikov island chapter

Capitalist Accumulation (Bronze) – Get hidden harpoon gun, M16, Automatic Pistols and Uzis in the first level

Snow March (Bronze) – Finish first two levels without using snowmobiles

True Komsomol Member (Bronze) – Don't break any hammer and sickle windows

Ordered to Be Shot (Bronze) – Do not let flamethrower enemies have time to use their weapons

Denouncing the Enemy (Bronze) – Throw a flare into a small rat hole

Solve the Problem of Deficit (Bronze) – Pick up that box of flares before the boulder rolls down

We'll Surpass You. And We'll Go Forward (Bronze) – Run through a corridor with a rolling blade without stopping and without taking damage

Defensive Capabilities (Bronze) – Don't hurt the catfish, but don't let them bite you either

The Dissolution (Bronze) – Break all shattered floor panels over big funnel

Harvest Plan Implemented (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough

The Motherlands Calls (Bronze) – Do a handstand on the top of the sculpture

That's Just a Nightmare (Bronze) – Finish Nightmare in Vegas bonus level

The Nightmare Just Got Worse (Bronze) – Kill both T-Rexes

Gold Rush (Bronze) – Obtain the Golden Mask of Tornarsuk

Codex of Melnikov (Bronze) – Collect all 15 secrets

Na Zdorovye! (Bronze) – Don't anger Inuit warriors or their spirits

Planned Economy (Bronze) – From the start of the level get the Mask of Tornarsuk in less than 50 seconds

Kakie Vashi Dokazatelstva? (Bronze) – Defeat two polar bears without evidence

Legitimate Repression (Bronze) – Leave three sasquatches locked in the start cage

Victory Over the Bourgeoisie (Bronze) – Fight the Guardian of the Kingdom by staying with him on the other side of the bridge with no way back

Lucid Dream (Bronze) – In your nightmare fight the Guardian of the Kingdom in his own cage

1980 Summer Olympics (Bronze) – In your nightmare perform a double somersault to obtain Uzis

Tomb Raider 3

Infade Stone (Bronze) – Finish India chapter

Codex of India (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in India levels

I Only Play for Sport! Always! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 6 hours

Welcome to My Humble Abode! (Bronze) – Appreciate Lara's artifact collection

Train Hard, Fight Easy (Bronze) – Finish the assault course in 2:20 or less

At the speed of Meteor (Bronze) – Complete a quad bike race in less than 39 seconds

Evolutionary Superiority (Bronze) – Pick up medipack before monkey grabs it

Flying Fox (Bronze) – Use all ziplines

Her Airness (Bronze) – Get to the treetops without going down the hatch or into the water

Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (Bronze) – Don't get bitten by snakes

Aichmophobia (Bronze) – Do not take damage from the spiked walls and ceilings in India

Monkey Temple (Bronze) – Choose the right road but don't hit the monkeys with your quad bike

Snake Charming (Bronze) – Find all cobras in the Caves of Kaliya level

Amphibian Woman (Bronze) – Get into the water lock control room by opening all the levers in one breath

Lost Souls Are Forgiven (Bronze) – Kill no dam workers

I'm Not Very Sociable (Bronze) – Eliminate the MP guard before he lets backup in

Limbo Master (Bronze) – Don't let the turret lasers lock on to you, but don't turn them off either

Resourceful Attorney (Bronze) – Keep all the prisoners alive

The Quick and the Dead (Bronze) – Do not allow guards to touch the handprint scanners

I Want to Believe (Bronze) – Do a handstand on a watch tower

Free Willy (Bronze) – Swim with orcas

Frog Jumps (Bronze) – Cross the swamp in less than 20 seconds

It's Not Much, but It's Nice (Bronze) – Get your prize in the cave with deadly funnel

Wilderness Instructor (Bronze) – Help all the soldiers survive the trouble

No Time to Rollerblade (Bronze) – Pass through ramp with rolling lades in 40 seconds or less

Photo Finish (Silver) – Run into the maintenance room before the Damned does

Rocket Science (Bronze) – Find two hidden rockets

Underwater Garage (Bronze) – Find and use all UPVs

The Silent World (Bronze) – Use UPV harpoons to defeat the scuba divers

Who Goes There? (Bronze) – Make flamethrower guards meet seven mutants in one walkthrough

Pest Control (Bronze) – Solve the mutant problem in RX-Tech Mines+

By Experience (Bronze) – Survive the room with three Tinnos mutants without taking damage and using only Lara's pistols

Unconditional Sense of Rhythm (Bronze) – Obtain Oceanic Mask in the fire room without using a lever

Gone With the Wind (Bronze) – Get every collectable item in the air room

The Deep (Bronze) – Get medipack in the water room

Largest Assortment (Bronze) – Obtain all available weapons before final boss

Get to the Choppa! (Bronze) – Reach helipad gates with no artifacts in your backpack

Crystals Are Forever (Silver) – Collect all 95 crystals in one walkthrough

The Adventures Are Getting Harder (Silver) – Beat the game on New Game+

Incredibly Hard Boiled (Silver) – Beat the game using only Lara's pistols

Element 115 (Bronze) – Finish Nevade chapter

Ora Dagger (Bronze) – Finish South Pacific chapter

The Eye of Isis (Bronze) – Finish London chapter

This Place Has a Busy History (Bronze) – Finish Antarctica chapter

All Hallows (Bronze) – Finish the bonus level

Codex of Nevada (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Nevada levels

Codex of Polynesia (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in South Pacific levels

Codex of England (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in London levels

Codex of Antarctica (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Antarctica levels

Crushin' Krishna (Silver) – Defeat Tony using a grenade launcher (on New Game)

From the Flanks (Silver) – Get to the cannibal village without the Smuggler's key but with the Serpent Stones

In the Forefront (Silver) – Break into the cannibal village using Smuggler's key, not Serpent Stones

Like a Naive Child (Bronze) – How could you fall into such a simple trap?

Fire Support (Bronze) – Let the Surviving soldier finish off the T-Rex

Fossil Trap (Bronze) – Manage to lure the velociraptor into a deep hole

Deliverance (Bronze) – Finish Madubu Gorge using the kayak behind the hatch

Captive to Curiosity (Bronze) – Finish Madubu Gorge using the kayak guarded by crocodiles

Faceless Death (Silver) – Defeat Puna without killing any oras

I'm Just a Local (Bronze) – Finish Thames Wharf level in less than 1 minute

Brundlefly (Bronze) – Find the mutated scientist in the destroyed station

Tomb Raider 3: The Lost Artifact

So There Was A Fifth (Bronze) – Finish The Lost Artifact

Codex of Scotland (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Scotland levels

Willard's Disarming (Bronze) – Get all secrets in Scotland levels

Extraordinary Form of Animal (Bronze) – Unravel the secret of Nessie

Heaven Express (Bronze) – Don't let the dog live longer than half a second

He is Doing Swell (Bronze) – Honor the memory of Willard's ancestor

Underground Pool (Bronze) – Make all boulders roll in the dungeon

Abandon Hope (Bronze) – Enter Willard's hideout through the spiked ceilings

Do Not Abandon Hope (Bronze) – Enter Willard's hideout through the back door

Veni, Vidi, Tulit (Bronze) – Don't miss the medipack behind bars

Stephenson's Rocket (Bronze) – Get rocket launcher in the tunnel

Capsule Pipelines (Bronze) – Get on a quad bike and then get off it on top of a wrecked train in 39 seconds or less

Planet of the Raids (Bronze) – Don't let monkeys touch any of the items

Bloodhound (Bronze) – Get hidden Highland rockets, Willard's harpoons, Shakespeare grenades, Sleeping Uzi clips, Mad Eagle clips and Reunion large medipack

Codex of Tunnel (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Tunnel levels

Codex of France (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in France levels

Callanish Way Out (Bronze) – Get to the helicopter through the secret passageway

Now It's a Job for Archaeologists (Bronze) – Defeat four prehistoric creatures

Monsters, SLInc (Bronze) – Defeat four fish mutants without being hurt

Another Mystery Solver (Bronze) – Explore the U740 submarine

In Your Next Life! (Bronze) – Defeat Sophia Lee

Tomb Raider Remastered is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

