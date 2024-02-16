Tomb Raider Remastered trophy guide: Full list of achievements for TR 1-3
Over 250 trophies for Lara Croft to find.
The Tomb Raider trilogy of the '90s is beloved by video game fans far and wide.
Now returning in the form of a new remaster, it also sports a hell of a lot of trophies to unlock.
While the Platinum situation is definitely one of the most bizarre we've seen for some time, there are literally hundreds of trophies for Lara Croft to collect across the three games.
These are broken down into the main trophies, several secret trophies and then a further selection of trophies designed for every game's expansion.
For sure, getting them all will keep you busy for hours on end. Just remember to read up on our Tomb Raider Remastered review to see if the new ports are worth picking up.
For those trophy hunters among us, head below for the full list of achievements in Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider 2 and Tomb Raider 3.
Does Tomb Raider Remastered have a Platinum trophy?
Yes and no. Tomb Raider Remastered has a Platinum trophy for PlayStation 4, but does not have one for PlayStation 5.
This odd decision was confirmed by developer Aspyr in a statement provided to IGN ahead of launch.
"The PlayStation 4 version of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered features a Platinum trophy, while the PS5 version does not. Players will receive both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered with their purchase."
Tomb Raider Remastered trophy guide: Full list of achievements for TR 1-3
The full list of trophies/achievements for Tomb Raider Remastered can be found below:
Tomb Raider
- The Unfound Tomb of Qualopec (Bronze) – Finish Peru chapter
- Look Over Us Kindly, Tihocan (Bronze) – Finish Greece chapter
- Little Vacation Riot's Over (Bronze) – Finish Egypt chapter
- Codex of Peru (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Peru
- Codex of Greece (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Greece
- Codex of Egypt (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Egypt
- Welcome to My Home! (Bronze) – Complete all exercises in Lara's Home
- Do Uzi This One? (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzis in Egypt
- Bullseye! (Bronze) – Swan dive in a hole with water surrounded by fire
- Leave Them Sucking Wind (Bronze) – Defeat every possible enemy in one walkthrough
- Secret Door (Bronze) – It's not right time to be here. There's a door for you
- You Corner Bug (Bronze) – Get unreachable medipack in Palace Midas
- I Only Play for Sport! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 5 hours
- Deadline (Bronze) – Find all 36 ways to die
- Pharming Health (Bronze) – Collect all medipacks in a single level
- After Us the Deluge! (Bronze) – Make all shuttered floor panels crash on a single walkthrough
- So Salacia (Bronze) – Come out of water on your last breath in Neptune's room
- I Am No Heracles (Bronze) – Climb upside unharmed before boulder ends its way in Atlas's room
- You Are Really Loki (Bronze) – Don't let thunder hit you in Thor's room
- Dionysius' Wisdom (Bronze) – Let only one sword hurt you in Damocles's room
- Hardy Raider (Silver) – Beat the game without using any medipacks
- Tempered Lara (Bronze) – Catch fire and put it out with water
- Hard Boiled (Bronze) – Beat the game using only Lara's guns
- Tomb Cleaner (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough
- Play It Like You Did on a Console in 1996 (Bronze) – Save 86 times or less in a single walkthrough
- Shelley's Encore (Bronze) – Make Lara scream twice when falling
- The Apex Predator (Bronze) – Defeat a wolf while you are both in the air
- Pet This Cat (Bronze) – Do a handstand on the Sphinxes face
- Dance With Wolves (Bronze) – Gather 11 wolves in front of 4 toltec warriors
- Ave, Lara! (Bronze) – Stand in emperor's box and sentence 10 animals on the arena to death
- Only the Brave Deserve the Flair (Bronze) – Swan dive to the floor from a maximum height to stay alive
- Lethal and Loaded (Bronze) – Find the shotgun before collecting any cogs
- Exaggerated Threat (Bronze) – Defuse all swords in Damocles without being hurt
- On Incredible Tales (Bronze) – Let Centaurs live in Greece
- Kong's Fate (Bronze) – Make the gorilla from the arena die at the highest point possible
- Enter the Crocodile (Bronze) – Take 6 items underwater in one breath
- Thor's Mercy (Bronze) – Let the block fall on your head in Thor's Room
- Feast Your Eyes on This! (Bronze) – Take a close look at tons of gold
- May They Rest in Ukhu Pacha (Bronze) – Take a close look at two Incan mummies
- Circus of Vilcabamba (Bronze) – Look at the bears standing on hind legs
- Why Did It Have to Be Snakes? (Bronze) – Take a close look at the snakes
- Kon-Tiqsi-Wiraqucha (Bronze) – Go in to get the gold idol and exit through the same window
- It's About Time! (Bronze) – Take a close look at all ancient time devices
- There's So Much to Remember Here (Bronze) – Open Photo Mode
- Like Dorothy (Bronze) – Use a level skip cheat code
- The Cataclysm of Atlantis (Bronze) – Finish Atlantis chapter
- Codex of Atlantis (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Atlantis
- Not So Late for the Prize Giving! (Bronze) – Defeat Pierre
- Pain in Your Brain! (Bronze) – Defeat Larson
- It's Personal Now! (Bronze) – Defeat Cowboy
- Yes, I'm Firing at You! (Bronze) – Defeat Skater enemy
- Cheese! (Bronze) – Defeat Bald enemy
- Kind of Evolution on Steroids (Bronze) – Defeat Natla's new breed
- Yes, I can (Bronze) – Defeat the third Ruler of Atlantis
- Shell Sucker! (Bronze) – Defeat Bald enemy using shotgun
- Curses, Like Chickens, Come Home to Roost (Bronze) – Finish Natla with her own production guns
- Au Revoir! (Bronze) – Make Pierre go away using magnums
- Midas' Touch (Bronze) – Become golden Lara
- Raid Not Kill (Bronze) – Do not hurt T-Rex
- T-Rextinct (Bronze) – Defeat T-Rex
- Clever Girl (Bronze) – Don't let velociraptors bite you in Peru
- Mummy, I'm Scared! (Bronze) – Make one of Qualopec's guardians fall down
- Be Like Prince (Bronze) – Don't get hurt through your doppelganger
- Consolidate the Material (Bronze) – Beat the new game on New Game+
- I'm Not Falling for This Trick (Bronze) – Take a secret in Natla's Mines without stepping on trap slide
- Watch Your Step (Bronze) – Where the pyramid meets the water, step on only one surface square
- QTN (Bronze) – Stand on the thrones of all three rulers
Tomb Raider: Unfinished Business
- Miu (Bronze) – Finish Shadow of the Cat levels
- Business Is Finland (Bronze) – Finish Unfinished Business levels
- Codex of Cat (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Egypt
- Codex of Hive (Bronze) – Find all secrets in Atlantis
- Emergency Escape (Bronze) – Finish Atlantean Stronghold level in less than 5 minutes
- Gifts of Wonderland (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough
- Bastet's Stash (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzi ammo in Return to Egypt level
- To Arms (Bronze) – Get all weapons in Atlantis levels
- Let's Stretch Together (Bronze) – Do a handstand near the highest cat statue in front of the temple
- How Do I Get It? (Bronze) – Squeeze in for a medipack
- Roll, Action! (Bronze) – Make all the boulders except that one roll in a single walkthrough
- On Tiptoes (Bronze) – Avoid triggering the boulders until using any two levers across the room
- Not Too Late (Bronze) – Defeat every Atlantean creature in Unfinished Business levels
- Down the Rabbit Hole (Bronze) – Make a long swan dive for someone who is winking at you
- I'm Not a Pin (Bronze) – Jump over two boulders outside without taking damage
- Like Alice (Bronze) – Listen to the biggest cat face under the night sky
- That Belongs in a Museum! (Bronze) – Take a close look at the preserved Egyptian vase
- Cat's Cunnings (Bronze) – Enter the temple without moving two adjacent blocks
- No Feline Vision (Bronze) – Turn on the lights in the temple
- Sokoban (Bronze) – Get all secret items and leave the room by moving the blocks no more than 24 times
- Schmitty's Leap (Bronze) – Get the secret on the high rock by making a swan dive jump
- Crocodile Rock (Bronze) – Get all items without killing any crocodiles there
- Exhausted (Bronze) – Take Lara so far into the desert that she dies
- Ben-Hur (Bronze) – Defeat two centaurs in the arena using only Lara's pistols without taking damage
- Leap of Faith (Bronze) – Swan dive to the hole in the end of Atlantean Stronghold level
- I See Goals, I Don't See Obstacles (Bronze) –Do not use sides to take the only secret in The Hive
- Lucky Diver (Bronze) – Collect eleven underwater items in one breath
- Not the First Raider Here (Bronze) – Stare at Lara's ancient image on the wall for 5 seconds
- Jaws of Deaths (Bronze) – Jump over the three boulders on the center road on the way to the cat image without getting hurt
- Behind Cat's Eyes (Bronze) – Check out what those big eyes are hiding
- Alone in the Dark (Bronze) – Die in a very dark mysterious place
- Pitfall (Bronze) – Get out of the trap room alive leaving it clear
Tomb Raider 2
- I Only Play for Sport! Still! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 6 hours
- Ready to Raid! (Bronze) – Finish the assault course in 1:20 or less
- Delivery People Have Finally Arrived (Bronze) – Check out your treasury
- Crime and Punishment (Bronze) – Lure the butler into the fridge, wait for him to make a bad sound and lock him in there
- Crane Drive (Bronze) – Dive to a lake from the top of the guardhouse
- I'm Not Climbing the Walls for This (Bronze) – Do not use the ledge, but take no damage from the flying blades in The Great Wall
- Let's Saddle Up (Bronze) – Jump into the boat from the highest height possible
- No Time for the Plague (Bronze) – Don't let the rats bite you
- Cooler than Moonraker (Bronze) – Jump from a boat to another boat, making the first one blow up on mines
- Emergency Exit (Bronze) – Break any window with yourself in a jump
- Pollen Allergy (Bronze) – Don't move the flower block in Bartoli's Hideout
- Moving Doesn't Change Who You Are (Bronze) – Obtain library key without moving chandeliers
- Bartoli Stash (Bronze) – Get hidden Uzis in the boathouse
- Like Father Like Son (Bronze) – Shine a light on Gianni Bartoli
- With Respect for Cultural Heritage (Bronze) – Cross the broken roof by dropping only three wooden panels in Opera House
- Gold Digger (Bronze) – Take the golden one before the rest of the secret dragons in Opera House
- Fight off the B's (Bronze) – Break all the windows with your enemy's initials
- In a Rush (Bronze) – Do not remove either of the two blocks from the wall near the fire area
- Anger Management (Bronze) – Have Lara get so mad about missing the helicopter that she explodes in a jump
- The True Dettox of Evil (Bronze) – Get hidden M16 rifle in Diving Area
- Like Caesar (Bronze) – Go through the water shaft in one breath with a gold dragon in your backpack
- Nervous Wreck (Bronze) – Finish Wreck of the Maria Doria level by swan diving into the water and swimming to the end in one breath without taking damage
- Attentiveness Rewarded (Bronze) – Find a shortcut to avoid entering a room with two levers and moving a block on a blue duct in Living Quarters
- No Unnecessary Moves (Bronze) – Do not break the floor panel to get the gold secret in Living Quarters
- 10.10 (Bronze) – Perform a somersault dive into the water
- 20.10 (Bronze) – Perform double somersault dive into the water
- No Fish Soup Today (Bronze) – Don't hurt the sharks, but don't let them bite you either
- Fire Safety (Bronze) – Catch fire from every possible enemy and extinguish it in the water
- A Land Walk (Bronze) – Get the cabin key from the inflatable raft without swimming in the underground lake
- Tibetan Osteopathy (Bronze) – In the first cave of Tibetan Foothills, break the ice wall with tour back and survive
- The Tibetan Express (Bronze) – Slip next to the two blocks on the snowmobile
- An Unexpected Visit (Bronze) – Do not use the tall ladder to enter the monastery
- The End Doesn't Justify the Means (Bronze) – Prevent the monks from being killed
- Per Aspera Ad Astra (Bronze) – Get through the obstacles to the trapdoor key with the jade dragon and no damage
- Anuttara-Samyak-Sambodhi (Bronze) – Light a flare in front of the mystical eyes
- And I want it Now! (Bronze) – As the snowball moves, manage to get the Tibetan Mask in 25 seconds or less
- Snowballs Champion (Bronze) – Reach the top of the hill and make it back to the gate before the avalanche completely stops at the bottom
- Recess Bell (Bronze) – Ring the fourth bell and reach the ladder, stepping on the slides no more than four times
- Better Not Slip Here (Bronze) – Illuminate the deepest chasm
- Wipeout Master (Bronze) – Pass four swinging obstacles in Temple of Xian without slowing down and getting hurt
- On Equal Terms (Bronze) – Do not hurt Xian swordsmen while they are levitating but eliminate all of them
- No Crazy Golf (Bronze) – Let the green boulders stay where they are
- Souvenirs From Around the Globe (Silver) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough
- Starring One More Time (Bronze) – Beat the game on New Game+
- Very Hard Boiler (Bronze) – Beat the game using only Lara's pistols
- These Doors Are Waiting (Bronze) – Finish the Great Wall chapter
- Via Caravelli, Venice! (Bronze) – Finish Venice chapter
- We Are Searching the Right Place (Bronze) – Finish Offshort Rig and Maria Doria chapter
- Lara Stamps Out Yeti!!! (Bronze) – Finish Tibet chapter
- To the Sins and Fortunes of Marco Bartoli! (Bronze) – Finish Temple of Xian chapter
- I think I've Seen Enough (Bronze) – Finish Home Sweet Home chapter
- Codex of China (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in the Great Wall, Tibet and Temple of Xian levels
- Codes of Italy (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Venice levels
- Codex of Bartoli (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Offshore Rig levels
- Codex of Maria Doria (Bronze) – collect all secrets in Maria Dora levels
- Extinct Is Extinct (Bronze) – Defeat both T-Rexes with no evidence
- I'm Not Your Tourist (Bronze) – Finish the Venice level without ever getting on a boat
- Don't Even Need to Wet My Feet (Bronze) – Stay out of the water before you get your guns back in Offshore Rig
- Who's the Cat and Who's the Mouse (Bronze) – Find the hidden snow leopard
- Public Service (Bronze) – Drop all the icicles in the Tibetan levels without being hurt
- Eco-Friendly (Bronze) – Beat Tibetan Foothills on Foot
- Hero of Reaching Unreachable Supplies (Bronze) – Get unreachable medipack
- Silk Cave (Bronze) – Clear the spider cave without a scratch using only Lara's guns
- No Grill Today (Silver) – Make the dragon breathe fire on you five times during the final battle, but do not ignite
- I Really Think I've Seen Enough! (Bronze) – Make Fiamma Nera boss appear in the final cutscene
- Let's Dance (Bronze) – Defeat all enemies in the ball room while music is on
Tomb Raider 2: Golden Mask
- Comrade Croft (Bronze) – Finish Melnikov island chapter
- Capitalist Accumulation (Bronze) – Get hidden harpoon gun, M16, Automatic Pistols and Uzis in the first level
- Snow March (Bronze) – Finish first two levels without using snowmobiles
- True Komsomol Member (Bronze) – Don't break any hammer and sickle windows
- Ordered to Be Shot (Bronze) – Do not let flamethrower enemies have time to use their weapons
- Denouncing the Enemy (Bronze) – Throw a flare into a small rat hole
- Solve the Problem of Deficit (Bronze) – Pick up that box of flares before the boulder rolls down
- We'll Surpass You. And We'll Go Forward (Bronze) – Run through a corridor with a rolling blade without stopping and without taking damage
- Defensive Capabilities (Bronze) – Don't hurt the catfish, but don't let them bite you either
- The Dissolution (Bronze) – Break all shattered floor panels over big funnel
- Harvest Plan Implemented (Bronze) – Take every collectable item in a single walkthrough
- The Motherlands Calls (Bronze) – Do a handstand on the top of the sculpture
- That's Just a Nightmare (Bronze) – Finish Nightmare in Vegas bonus level
- The Nightmare Just Got Worse (Bronze) – Kill both T-Rexes
- Gold Rush (Bronze) – Obtain the Golden Mask of Tornarsuk
- Codex of Melnikov (Bronze) – Collect all 15 secrets
- Na Zdorovye! (Bronze) – Don't anger Inuit warriors or their spirits
- Planned Economy (Bronze) – From the start of the level get the Mask of Tornarsuk in less than 50 seconds
- Kakie Vashi Dokazatelstva? (Bronze) – Defeat two polar bears without evidence
- Legitimate Repression (Bronze) – Leave three sasquatches locked in the start cage
- Victory Over the Bourgeoisie (Bronze) – Fight the Guardian of the Kingdom by staying with him on the other side of the bridge with no way back
- Lucid Dream (Bronze) – In your nightmare fight the Guardian of the Kingdom in his own cage
- 1980 Summer Olympics (Bronze) – In your nightmare perform a double somersault to obtain Uzis
Tomb Raider 3
- Infade Stone (Bronze) – Finish India chapter
- Codex of India (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in India levels
- I Only Play for Sport! Always! (Silver) – Finish the game in less than 6 hours
- Welcome to My Humble Abode! (Bronze) – Appreciate Lara's artifact collection
- Train Hard, Fight Easy (Bronze) – Finish the assault course in 2:20 or less
- At the speed of Meteor (Bronze) – Complete a quad bike race in less than 39 seconds
- Evolutionary Superiority (Bronze) – Pick up medipack before monkey grabs it
- Flying Fox (Bronze) – Use all ziplines
- Her Airness (Bronze) – Get to the treetops without going down the hatch or into the water
- Rikki-Tikki-Tavi (Bronze) – Don't get bitten by snakes
- Aichmophobia (Bronze) – Do not take damage from the spiked walls and ceilings in India
- Monkey Temple (Bronze) – Choose the right road but don't hit the monkeys with your quad bike
- Snake Charming (Bronze) – Find all cobras in the Caves of Kaliya level
- Amphibian Woman (Bronze) – Get into the water lock control room by opening all the levers in one breath
- Lost Souls Are Forgiven (Bronze) – Kill no dam workers
- I'm Not Very Sociable (Bronze) – Eliminate the MP guard before he lets backup in
- Limbo Master (Bronze) – Don't let the turret lasers lock on to you, but don't turn them off either
- Resourceful Attorney (Bronze) – Keep all the prisoners alive
- The Quick and the Dead (Bronze) – Do not allow guards to touch the handprint scanners
- I Want to Believe (Bronze) – Do a handstand on a watch tower
- Free Willy (Bronze) – Swim with orcas
- Frog Jumps (Bronze) – Cross the swamp in less than 20 seconds
- It's Not Much, but It's Nice (Bronze) – Get your prize in the cave with deadly funnel
- Wilderness Instructor (Bronze) – Help all the soldiers survive the trouble
- No Time to Rollerblade (Bronze) – Pass through ramp with rolling lades in 40 seconds or less
- Photo Finish (Silver) – Run into the maintenance room before the Damned does
- Rocket Science (Bronze) – Find two hidden rockets
- Underwater Garage (Bronze) – Find and use all UPVs
- The Silent World (Bronze) – Use UPV harpoons to defeat the scuba divers
- Who Goes There? (Bronze) – Make flamethrower guards meet seven mutants in one walkthrough
- Pest Control (Bronze) – Solve the mutant problem in RX-Tech Mines+
- By Experience (Bronze) – Survive the room with three Tinnos mutants without taking damage and using only Lara's pistols
- Unconditional Sense of Rhythm (Bronze) – Obtain Oceanic Mask in the fire room without using a lever
- Gone With the Wind (Bronze) – Get every collectable item in the air room
- The Deep (Bronze) – Get medipack in the water room
- Largest Assortment (Bronze) – Obtain all available weapons before final boss
- Get to the Choppa! (Bronze) – Reach helipad gates with no artifacts in your backpack
- Crystals Are Forever (Silver) – Collect all 95 crystals in one walkthrough
- The Adventures Are Getting Harder (Silver) – Beat the game on New Game+
- Incredibly Hard Boiled (Silver) – Beat the game using only Lara's pistols
- Element 115 (Bronze) – Finish Nevade chapter
- Ora Dagger (Bronze) – Finish South Pacific chapter
- The Eye of Isis (Bronze) – Finish London chapter
- This Place Has a Busy History (Bronze) – Finish Antarctica chapter
- All Hallows (Bronze) – Finish the bonus level
- Codex of Nevada (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Nevada levels
- Codex of Polynesia (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in South Pacific levels
- Codex of England (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in London levels
- Codex of Antarctica (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Antarctica levels
- Crushin' Krishna (Silver) – Defeat Tony using a grenade launcher (on New Game)
- From the Flanks (Silver) – Get to the cannibal village without the Smuggler's key but with the Serpent Stones
- In the Forefront (Silver) – Break into the cannibal village using Smuggler's key, not Serpent Stones
- Like a Naive Child (Bronze) – How could you fall into such a simple trap?
- Fire Support (Bronze) – Let the Surviving soldier finish off the T-Rex
- Fossil Trap (Bronze) – Manage to lure the velociraptor into a deep hole
- Deliverance (Bronze) – Finish Madubu Gorge using the kayak behind the hatch
- Captive to Curiosity (Bronze) – Finish Madubu Gorge using the kayak guarded by crocodiles
- Faceless Death (Silver) – Defeat Puna without killing any oras
- I'm Just a Local (Bronze) – Finish Thames Wharf level in less than 1 minute
- Brundlefly (Bronze) – Find the mutated scientist in the destroyed station
Tomb Raider 3: The Lost Artifact
- So There Was A Fifth (Bronze) – Finish The Lost Artifact
- Codex of Scotland (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Scotland levels
- Willard's Disarming (Bronze) – Get all secrets in Scotland levels
- Extraordinary Form of Animal (Bronze) – Unravel the secret of Nessie
- Heaven Express (Bronze) – Don't let the dog live longer than half a second
- He is Doing Swell (Bronze) – Honor the memory of Willard's ancestor
- Underground Pool (Bronze) – Make all boulders roll in the dungeon
- Abandon Hope (Bronze) – Enter Willard's hideout through the spiked ceilings
- Do Not Abandon Hope (Bronze) – Enter Willard's hideout through the back door
- Veni, Vidi, Tulit (Bronze) – Don't miss the medipack behind bars
- Stephenson's Rocket (Bronze) – Get rocket launcher in the tunnel
- Capsule Pipelines (Bronze) – Get on a quad bike and then get off it on top of a wrecked train in 39 seconds or less
- Planet of the Raids (Bronze) – Don't let monkeys touch any of the items
- Bloodhound (Bronze) – Get hidden Highland rockets, Willard's harpoons, Shakespeare grenades, Sleeping Uzi clips, Mad Eagle clips and Reunion large medipack
- Codex of Tunnel (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in Tunnel levels
- Codex of France (Bronze) – Collect all secrets in France levels
- Callanish Way Out (Bronze) – Get to the helicopter through the secret passageway
- Now It's a Job for Archaeologists (Bronze) – Defeat four prehistoric creatures
- Monsters, SLInc (Bronze) – Defeat four fish mutants without being hurt
- Another Mystery Solver (Bronze) – Explore the U740 submarine
- In Your Next Life! (Bronze) – Defeat Sophia Lee
Tomb Raider Remastered is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
