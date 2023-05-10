From some of the people behind Fable, Tin Hearts is a narrative-driven puzzle platformer set in an alternative Victorian world. In it, you guide a troop of tin soldiers through over 50 levels filled with whimsical and inventive contraptions (think the Mario vs Donkey Kong series with more narrative behind it).

To celebrate the release of narrative puzzle platformer Tin Hearts, Wired Productions and Rogue Sun have teamed up with none other than Stephen Fry to narrate an animated short film The Little Soldier Who Dared, that acts as a prequel to the game.

Throughout your journey, you’ll learn more about Albert J Butterworth, a genius inventor, in what’s labelled a deeply emotional, thought-provoking story spanning generations and dimensions.

Now, you can learn more about the game’s plot thanks to a gorgeous new trailer that acts as a prequel to the events of Tin Hearts.

The Little Soldier Who Dared tells the tale of Albert and his daughter Rose who travel to a toy-making convention to show off their wares and take part in an important meeting. It’s a very important meeting indeed, and one which can forever shape the inventor and daughter’s destiny.

With stunning art by Taufiq Permana, animation by Thor Hayton, and Kostas Zafiris & Mike Faraday’s writing superbly narrated by the legendary Stephen Fry, the charming prequel short film is not to be missed. You can check it out below:

On top of the trailer above, Wired Productions is also set to release The Little Soldier Who Dared as a free audiobook on Spotify “soon”.

Speaking about the prequel trailer, Rogue Sun founder and managing director Kostas Zafiris explained that the development team “always had a vision for an expanded story on Tin Hearts".

"So when our Publisher suggested making a prequel story, with this wild vision of audiobooks and animation, we were in love straight away."

Zafiris adds that getting in Stephen Fry seemed too ambitious for the studio’s “passion project for the last several years” and that it “seemed a million miles away” from the team’s Lionhead Studios days. Who else would you want narrating a whimsical alternative Victorian animated short?

Fast-forward a few weeks, though, and Stephen Fry was narrating their vision in LA. Thanks to The Little Soldier Who Dared, Zafiris and the team at Rogue Sun were able to craft a new story and “pour even more” into the Tin Hearts universe.

Tin Hearts is available right now on Nintendo Switch and you buy a physical version from Item Drop for £28.00.

Tin Hearts is set to release on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Utomik) on Tuesday 16th May. You can pre-order the PS4 and PS5 versions for £24 over on Item Drop.

On PC, meanwhile, you can add Tin Hearts to your wishlist on Steam. The game is also set to launch on PCVR, Meta Quest 2, and PSVR 2 “later this year”. Remember to stay tuned to RadioTimes.com for everything Tin Hearts and more.

