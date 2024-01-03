For those looking to invest many hours into the new FPS, knowing whether or not you can play with friends is huge. Additionally, knowing whether your progression carries over is equally as important. With this feature frequently becoming the norm across the video game genre as a whole, The Finals surely needs it to challenge its competitors. Thankfully, it is available.

Let's break down The Finals crossplay, including how to play with friends across different platforms and how to make sure cross-progression is enabled too. After all, there's nothing worse than losing progress.

Is The Finals crossplay?

The Finals. Embark Studios

Yes, the good news is that The Finals is crossplay across all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

This is done via an Embark ID that maintains your profile and stats regardless of where you play. Similarly, Crossplay is available as it is tied directly to the Embark ID.

How to use crossplay in The Finals explained

The Finals. Embark Studios

Crossplay is enabled by default in The Finals, so you don't need to do anything to make it active. It's now becoming increasingly common as a standard, with the likes of Apex Legends, Fortnite and Rocket League all doing the same when it comes to crossplay. The Finals is no different.

From here, players can invite one another via an in-game Embark ID, which is generated upon launching the game for the first time. This can then be shared to join one another, regardless of what platform you are playing on.

When playing on the same console, you can either join via the Embark ID or simply by using the platform's built-in friend system.

If you wish to change it up, the option to disable crossplay (or reenable it) can be found in the settings menu under the 'Gameplay' tab. Here, select the Crossplay toggle and switch it from on to off.

The Finals is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

