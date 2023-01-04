Boasting an impressively detailed open world, The Day Before is promising a true online zombie-infested sandbox that you can explore and survive with friends, or go up against them.

The Day Before is a graphical powerhouse survival online multiplayer game set in a post-pandemic America that has been overrun with zombies. Its release date has been confirmed by developer FNTASTIC and you can live out your The Walking Dead MMO dreams soon.

If you’re keen to learn everything there is to know about The Day Before, including when its release date is, read on. Discover below how to pre-order the MMO, which consoles its playable on, gameplay details, and watch a trailer.

The Day Before release date is 1st March 2023, the development team has confirmed. So, it’s time to stock up on ammunition and food before heading out into this zombie-infested USA with your mates.

It was originally planned to launch in June 2022 but owing to a switch to the more powerful Unreal Engine 5, the game was delayed until 1st March.

It’s unclear, too, whether the release date is just for the PC version of the game or not. Take it as it is and that it will be available on other platforms at a later date.

Can I pre-order The Day Before?

You cannot currently pre-order The Day Before. You can, however, add the game to your Steam wishlist. Doing this will let you know when the game becomes available to purchase and pre-load.

Which consoles and platforms can play The Day Before?

The Day Before is being released on PC via Steam and on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Unfortunately, there is no sign of the zombie MMO being released on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Without some serious compromises to the game’s detailed graphics, though, we doubt those three consoles could run this game. Don’t expect it to be ported to the last-gen machines or the Switch.

The Day Before gameplay and story details

The Day Before is an open-world MMO zombie survival game. If you ever watched The Walking Dead and wish you could have a crack at that (we don’t judge here) then you’re in luck.

With zombies everywhere across this post-apocalyptic vision of America, you will be tasked with surviving in any way you can. On top of its third-person shooting mechanics, the game promises large-scale exploration and drivable, detailed vehicles that you can find scattered across the map or steal from fellow survivors. You can also steal other players’ weapons and food. It’s kill or be killed out there.

You can, of course, work in a team for survival and play with friends/family in your attempt to survive by scavenging for resources. A colony of survivors will help keep the calm in the middle of the zombie-infested storm. Here you will be able to sell your collected loot and communicate with other players without the fear of PvP gunfights.

Is there a The Day Before trailer?

There are a couple of worthwhile The Day Before trailers. Firstly, the game’s main overview trailer showcases a lot of what the game is about in its 3:40 runtime. Check it out below:

The second trailer that’s worth watching is the 4K RTX (ray-tracing) gameplay trailer. This really showcases the detailed visuals the game is capable of and is worth a look:

That’s everything there is to know about The Day Before. We’ll update this page with more information regarding PS5 and Xbox Series X/S ports when official information is provided.

