Throw in the fact that you even get the re-skin the main avatar into a new form every few years, and the comparison looks downright spooky – so it’s no surprise to find out that the classic science fiction series has so many fans among video game designers, as evidenced by the sheer number of Doctor Who Easter Eggs you can find hidden in their work.

But if you don’t fancy playing through to find all these secrets, fear not – we’ve crunched the keypads, and these are a few of our favourite secret video game odes to the Whoniverse.

1. Blink, and it’s Game Over

2015’s The Witcher 3 contains a fun little Doctor Who Easter Egg for gamers who don’t mind keeping their eyes open– a gang of Weeping Angels in a churchyard.

After completing a side quest in an area called Velen, players can come across a couple of angel statues near a church – but if you turn your back on them, they move to face you, and get nearer, no matter where you move to in the area.

Brr – where’s Sally Sparrow when you need her?

2. Fallout of time (and space)

In the original Fallout game, you can come across a rather familiar looking blue object called an “Unusual Call Box”, but unfortunately you can’t take it for a spin – if you get anywhere near it the box vanishes with the familiar Tardis groans.

3. Race against time

2004 Racing game XGRA: Xtreme G Racing Association also saw a guest spot for the Doctor’s motor, with the Tardis popping up in the background of the game’s aerodrome level. No chance to take it for a race though…