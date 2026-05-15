With the highly anticipated launch of Unknown Worlds' underwater survival sim, you might now have found yourself a bit out of your depth, so allow us to pull you back to the shallows with some Subnautica 2 cheat codes, telling you how to unlock the console alongside a full list of item codes.

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With the game being a roaring success, we think it quite all right if you make things a little easier for yourself. Let those other schmucks toil away; we’re here to make big bases and not get scared silly by our thalassophobia.

Besides, with the game being in early access, we’re bound to encounter a bug or two, so having some console commands to hand could save us from a bind not of our making.

Although you could make things a little less scary for yourself by bringing a friend along, especially if they can just pick it up on Game Pass.

With us having convinced ourselves of no gaming wrongdoing, let’s crack on and get to those Subnautica 2 console commands!

How to unlock Subnautica 2 console

A player diving behind a submarine in an orange, undersea location in Subnautica 2.
A player diving behind a submarine in an orange, undersea location in Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica 2 hasn’t launched with a debug console in early access, but fortuitously for us, clever modders have already unlocked it for us. And you can do so for yourself by following these steps:

  • Go to Nexus Mods and download UE4SS for Subnautica 2
  • Find your Subnautica 2 installation folder (on Steam, you can right-click the game in your library, select Manage and then click Browse local files)
  • Open the UE4SS download and extract it to \Subnautica2\Subnautica2\Binaries\Win64
  • Download Console Commands from Nexus Mods
  • Extract contents to \Subnautica2\Subnautica2\Binaries\Win64\ue4ss\Mods

Once you’ve done this, you can press F2 to access the console during gameplay, and then fiddle with Subnautica 2’s systems to your heart's content!

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Subnautica 2 cheat codes: Full list of console commands

Two divers swimming through a reef in Subnautica 2.
Two divers swimming through a reef in Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Once you’ve unlocked the command console, you can use cheat codes to do all sorts of things, from god mode to making crafting free and giving yourself unlimited oxygen. You can check out the full list of currently available Subnautica 2 cheat codes below:

  • god – Enable godmode, negating damage and the need for oxygen, food and water
  • invisible – Become invisible to enemies
  • nocost – Crafting becomes free
  • unlock all – All journal entries, blueprints and recipes become immediately available
  • kill – Kills yourself, before being instantly reprinted
  • night – Set the time of day to night
  • day – Set the time of day to day
  • daynight # – Set a specific time of day
  • FOV # – Adjust your field of view
  • item [X] [#] – Give yourself an item and desired amount, e.g. item gold 10
  • oxygen – Stop oxygen from rising or falling
  • togglehud – Remove your HUD, though to get it back requires a game restart

Some commands are currently not working, but could be enabled in time. These codes are:

  • Goto
  • Fastswim
  • Noclip
  • Fly
  • Warp

In a comment to PC Gamer, Unknown Worlds game design lead Anthony Gallegos said that they are "planning updates to the game that will include console and camera functions, but are still trying to figure out the timing as we want to make sure these roll out in a way that enables all players—console and PC—to use them".

Full list of Subnautica 2 item codes

A large, red and blue fish with fins sticking out in a circle floating above some sea grass in Subnautica 2.
Subnautica 2. Krafton

If you want to use console commands to give yourself endless supplies, you’ll need to actually know what those materials are! Below are all the currently known item codes.

  • luciferrotsac – Lucifer Rotsac
  • crabfeces – Crab Faeces
  • celestine – Celestine
  • lithium – Lithium
  • gold – Gold
  • troilite – Troilite
  • conduitcrystal – Conduit Crystal
  • medicalgelsac – Medical Gel Sac
  • sulfur – Sulfur
  • fibrouspulp – Fibrous Pulp
  • atacamite – Atacamite
  • necroleicyst – Necrolei Cyst
  • creatureenamel – Creature Enamel
  • silver – Silver
  • lead – Lead
  • quartz – Quartz
  • copper – Copper
  • acidicraionpouch – Acidic Raion Pouch
  • salt – Salt
  • metalsalvage – Metal Salvage
  • glass – Glass
  • rubber – Rubber
  • fiber – Fibre
  • titanium – Titanium
  • strongacid – Strong Acid
  • fibermesh – Fiber Mesh
  • mildacid – Mild Acid
  • grease – Grease
  • enameledglass – Enameled Glass
  • salvagedtitanium – Salvaged Titanium
  • plasteelingot – Plasteel Ingot
  • mangalloyingot – Mangalloy Ingot
  • strontium – Strontium
  • biofuelblock – Biofuel Block
  • germanium – Germanium
  • goldingot – Gold Ingot
  • silveringot – Silver Ingot
  • copperingot – Copper Ingot
  • titaniumingot – Titanium Ingot
  • plasteel – Plasteel Ingot
  • seaglide – Seaglide
  • builder – Habitat builder
  • powercell – Power cell
  • battery – Battery
  • filteredwater – Filtered water

Once we find more items, we will be sure to updade this list!

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Authors

Cole Luke wears a black T-shirt and is looking at the camera, smiling. There is a shelving unit in the background
Cole LukeFreelance Writer

Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to Radio Times Gaming. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.

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