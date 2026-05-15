With the highly anticipated launch of Unknown Worlds' underwater survival sim, you might now have found yourself a bit out of your depth, so allow us to pull you back to the shallows with some Subnautica 2 cheat codes, telling you how to unlock the console alongside a full list of item codes.

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With the game being a roaring success, we think it quite all right if you make things a little easier for yourself. Let those other schmucks toil away; we’re here to make big bases and not get scared silly by our thalassophobia.

Besides, with the game being in early access, we’re bound to encounter a bug or two, so having some console commands to hand could save us from a bind not of our making.

Although you could make things a little less scary for yourself by bringing a friend along, especially if they can just pick it up on Game Pass.

With us having convinced ourselves of no gaming wrongdoing, let’s crack on and get to those Subnautica 2 console commands!

How to unlock Subnautica 2 console

A player diving behind a submarine in an orange, undersea location in Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Subnautica 2 hasn’t launched with a debug console in early access, but fortuitously for us, clever modders have already unlocked it for us. And you can do so for yourself by following these steps:

Go to Nexus Mods and download UE4SS for Subnautica 2

Find your Subnautica 2 installation folder (on Steam, you can right-click the game in your library, select Manage and then click Browse local files )

and then click ) Open the UE4SS download and extract it to \Subnautica2\Subnautica2\Binaries\Win64

Download Console Commands from Nexus Mods

Extract contents to \Subnautica2\Subnautica2\Binaries\Win64\ue4ss\Mods

Once you’ve done this, you can press F2 to access the console during gameplay, and then fiddle with Subnautica 2’s systems to your heart's content!

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Subnautica 2 cheat codes: Full list of console commands

Two divers swimming through a reef in Subnautica 2. Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Once you’ve unlocked the command console, you can use cheat codes to do all sorts of things, from god mode to making crafting free and giving yourself unlimited oxygen. You can check out the full list of currently available Subnautica 2 cheat codes below:

god – Enable godmode, negating damage and the need for oxygen, food and water

– Enable godmode, negating damage and the need for oxygen, food and water invisible – Become invisible to enemies

– Become invisible to enemies nocost – Crafting becomes free

– Crafting becomes free unlock all – All journal entries, blueprints and recipes become immediately available

– All journal entries, blueprints and recipes become immediately available kill – Kills yourself, before being instantly reprinted

– Kills yourself, before being instantly reprinted night – Set the time of day to night

– Set the time of day to night day – Set the time of day to day

– Set the time of day to day daynight # – Set a specific time of day

– Set a specific time of day FOV # – Adjust your field of view

– Adjust your field of view item [X] [#] – Give yourself an item and desired amount, e.g. item gold 10

– Give yourself an item and desired amount, e.g. oxygen – Stop oxygen from rising or falling

– Stop oxygen from rising or falling togglehud – Remove your HUD, though to get it back requires a game restart

Some commands are currently not working, but could be enabled in time. These codes are:

Goto

Fastswim

Noclip

Fly

Warp

In a comment to PC Gamer, Unknown Worlds game design lead Anthony Gallegos said that they are "planning updates to the game that will include console and camera functions, but are still trying to figure out the timing as we want to make sure these roll out in a way that enables all players—console and PC—to use them".

Full list of Subnautica 2 item codes

Subnautica 2. Krafton

If you want to use console commands to give yourself endless supplies, you’ll need to actually know what those materials are! Below are all the currently known item codes.

luciferrotsac – Lucifer Rotsac

– Lucifer Rotsac crabfeces – Crab Faeces

– Crab Faeces celestine – Celestine

– Celestine lithium – Lithium

– Lithium gold – Gold

– Gold troilite – Troilite

– Troilite conduitcrystal – Conduit Crystal

– Conduit Crystal medicalgelsac – Medical Gel Sac

– Medical Gel Sac sulfur – Sulfur

– Sulfur fibrouspulp – Fibrous Pulp

– Fibrous Pulp atacamite – Atacamite

– Atacamite necroleicyst – Necrolei Cyst

– Necrolei Cyst creatureenamel – Creature Enamel

– Creature Enamel silver – Silver

– Silver lead – Lead

– Lead quartz – Quartz

– Quartz copper – Copper

– Copper acidicraionpouch – Acidic Raion Pouch

– Acidic Raion Pouch salt – Salt

– Salt metalsalvage – Metal Salvage

– Metal Salvage glass – Glass

– Glass rubber – Rubber

– Rubber fiber – Fibre

– Fibre titanium – Titanium

– Titanium strongacid – Strong Acid

– Strong Acid fibermesh – Fiber Mesh

– Fiber Mesh mildacid – Mild Acid

– Mild Acid grease – Grease

– Grease enameledglass – Enameled Glass

– Enameled Glass salvagedtitanium – Salvaged Titanium

– Salvaged Titanium plasteelingot – Plasteel Ingot

– Plasteel Ingot mangalloyingot – Mangalloy Ingot

– Mangalloy Ingot strontium – Strontium

– Strontium biofuelblock – Biofuel Block

– Biofuel Block germanium – Germanium

– Germanium goldingot – Gold Ingot

– Gold Ingot silveringot – Silver Ingot

– Silver Ingot copperingot – Copper Ingot

– Copper Ingot titaniumingot – Titanium Ingot

– Titanium Ingot plasteel – Plasteel Ingot

– Plasteel Ingot seaglide – Seaglide

– Seaglide builder – Habitat builder

– Habitat builder powercell – Power cell

– Power cell battery – Battery

– Battery filteredwater – Filtered water

Once we find more items, we will be sure to updade this list!

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