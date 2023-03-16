The action spin-off set in an alternate universe has been praised for its combat and over-the-top scenarios. Now, you will be able to join Jack and co on their quest to defeat Chaos on Steam.

Team Ninja and Square Enix teamed up in 2022 to give us Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. It has been available now on various platforms for over a year, but at long last, it finally has a release date confirmed on Steam, too.

It has been available on PC via the Epic Games Store but that timed exclusivity has come to an end, meaning potential Steam Deck availability! Stranger of Paradise on the go – what a time to be alive.

Here is the confirmed Stranger of Paradise Steam release date, gameplay and story details, and a trailer to watch.

The original Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin release date was Friday 18th March 2022. The Stranger of Paradise Steam release date is Thursday 6th April 2023, as confirmed by the developers.

Better yet, the game is now available at a more affordable price thanks to a permanent price drop. Check out the Steam announcement trailer below:

Where to buy Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

You can purchase Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at retailers including GAME for just over £30. It's well worth it at this low price.

What platforms can I get Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on?

You can play Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on most platforms. The dark action spin-off is available to play and buy on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

Sorry Switch owners, you're the only lot missing out on this one.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay

Here's a Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin gameplay video so you can see what's what in visual form!

Weapons in the game include greatswords, daggers, spears and more. Abilities and jobs can be acquired in the game via the 'Job Tree'. Magic is, of course, part of the action here, and things like armour can be given an added boost from collecting items you find around the world.

As for combat, remembering attack patterns will be key with bosses, but each of them will have their own style you will need to quickly adapt to. It's a souls-like game that isn't quite as difficult as others.

The game also features co-op with up to three people, so choose your team wisely if you plan on starting this adventure with friends.

You can read all this and more in great depth over at the official Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin website.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin trailer

We have had a few trailers for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, but here is the latest, final one that launched ahead of its initial March 2022 release.

