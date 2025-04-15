The game is "currently in development", and the image above was shared through the official channel, showing "just a few members of the elite squad under your command".

So, when is the big reveal and how do we tune in to watch the game in action for the first time? Keep on reading to find out!

When is the Star Wars: Zero Company reveal event?

The Star Wars: Zero Company reveal event is taking place at Star Wars Celebration in Japan on Saturday 19th April.

The panel will be taking place at 4:30pm JST for fans that are attending Star Wars Celebration in person.

Here in the UK, that is 8:30am BST on Saturday morning. Say, if you want to tune in, say goodbye to your lie-in plans!

Can I watch the Star Wars: Zero Company reveal event at home?

And here's the catch we mentioned earlier — it doesn't sound like fans at home will be able to watch the Star Wars: Zero Company reveal event in full online. Not in an official capacity, anyway!

The Star Wars website says quite clearly that Lucasfilm "will share the first details about the game currently in development with attendees at Star Wars Celebration Japan".

There doesn't seem to be a promise that the full panel will be shared online. If you're not at the Galaxy Stage yourself, don't expect to see an official stream.

However, a different Star Wars blog states that fans at home should check Tiktok, YouTube, Facebook and X if they want to see highlights from Celebration.

If you stay tuned to the Star Wars channels on Saturday, we'd expect to see Star Wars: Zero Company featured among the "colourful commentary, surprise celebrity guests, and exclusive interviews" that have been promised online for fans at home.

We'll be sure to update you as and when we hear more about the game!

