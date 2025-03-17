So, when will the game be going offline for good and will there be any more content? We've got all the answers.

When is Star Wars: Hunters shutting down?

Star Wars: Hunters will be permanently shut down on 1st October 2025.

Until then, the game will be playable as normal, meaning fans can continue to enjoy the game up until the end of September.

The shutdown was announced in a press release on the game's official website, with a message from the developers stating that "this decision was not made lightly".

"Your passion and dedication to the game and its community have meant the world to us, and we are committed to providing visibility and updates through the transition process," it reads.

The message concludes: "Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey and for the time you've spent playing Star Wars: Hunters."

It is somewhat unsurprising that Hunters has shuttered so early considering its rocky development.

Despite a soft launch in 2021 with a planned full release date of late 2021, the game faced repeated delays, pushing its release date back to 2022 and 2023 before it was finally released in June 2024.

This was not helped by the game's relatively poor reviews among critics, with the Switch version of the game scoring a 57 on Metacritic.

The final content update for Star Wars: Hunters will be released for free on 15th April 2025.

The biggest addition from this update is the introduction of Tuya, a new Support Hunter.

Tuya will be available for all players completely free of charge as soon as the update releases, along with additional in-game content.

In addition to this, it has been confirmed that the game's ranked leaderboard will continue to run for players to compete in when Season 6 begins.

